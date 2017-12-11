Cassie Steele is a Canadian actress, singer, and songwriter. As an actress, she is best recognized for her role as Manny Santos on Degrassi: The Next Generation. Steele has released at least two EPs and two albums. Here is all you need to know about Steele.

Cassie Steele Bio, Age

Cassie was born as Cassandra Rae Steele on December 2, 1989, in Toronto Ontario, Canada to Lily Steele, Robin Steele. Her dad Robin is of British descent while her mom Lily is Filipino. From the first grade, Steele had begun to write her own poetry which she soon turned into songs. She honed her singing skills at Canadian Academy of Music, and at New Conservatory of Music.

As a kid, Steele also loved to dance. She took ballet and jazz dance lessons at London School of Dance in Scarborough, Ontario. Per reports, Cassie was a gymnast for a while.

Though she started out with music, unprofessionally that is, it was acting that thrust Stelle into the limelight. Her first acting gig ever was in a PBS Commercial.

Cassie was 11 years old when she landed the role of Manny Santos on Degrassi: The Next Generation. Steele would go on to portray the role throughout the show’s run. She also appeared on many Degrassi TV films including Degrassi Spring Break Movie (2008), Degrassi Goes Hollywood (2009), and Degrassi Takes Manhattan (2010).





In 2016, she was cast as “Gabriella” in High School Musical, however, she was unable to take the role due to her busy schedule with filming Degrassi. Her non-Degrassi gigs, at the time, included Disney’s Full Court Miracle, MTV’s Super Sweet 16: The Movie. She also had recurring roles in TV shows like The Best Years (2007) and Instant Star (2008).

As a famous movie star, Steele launched a music career in 2005, releasing her debut album How Much for Happy under Bullseye Canada, Rob’N’Steal Productions music labels. Her sophomore effort Destructo Doll was released under Independent in 2009.

Cassie’s first post-Degrassi role was in Abby Vargas in the series The L.A. Complex. However, unlike her first TV show, The L.A. Complex was short-lived, airing for just 2 seasons. She has portrayed the main role in TV films like Sorority Surrogate, The Dorm, and Shark Zombie. Beginning in 2014, Cassie began playing the recurring role of Tammy Gueterman in Rick and Morty.

Cassie Steele Sister/Family – Alex Steele

Cassie’s sister Alex Steele also appeared in Degrassi. From seasons 1 to 5, she played the role of Angela Jeramiah. Later in the show, she began playing a different character, Tori Santamaria.

Alex was born on July 3, 1995. In addition to Degrassi, she has also starred in An American Girl on the Homefront (2006), The Choking Game (2014), Wildflower (2016) and Don’t Talk to Irene (2017).

Hope everyone’s stoked on family for turkey day! Lol @ my dad in this pic. A post shared by Cassie Steele (@cassandrasteele) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

Cassie Steele Boyfriend, Married/Husband

For the record, Steele is not married, well, at least not at the time of this writing. Having practically grown-up in the movie industry, Steele has romanced a couple of male stars. She dated Drew Roy for a year between 2008 and 2009.

And then came fellow Canadian Mike Lobel whom she dated for about 3 years from 2010 to 2013.

Having PPsghetti and a chuckle with @jessegiddings ! A post shared by Cassie Steele (@cassandrasteele) on Oct 18, 2013 at 1:12pm PDT

Cassie’s next flame would be X Factor host Jesse Giddings (pictured above). Cassie shared a couple of pictures with him on Instagram but the relationship didn’t last.

A trip to Cassie’s social media page shows’s she’s been dating one bearded guy with an amazing hair and ooh! a cute smile.

Wishing we were together today. Happy Valentine’s Day, spaghetti head ❤️❤️❤️ #smoochies A post shared by Cassie Steele (@cassandrasteele) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

Since she began flaunting him as her new love on social, Cassie has NEVER revealed his name or Instagram handle. Could MR Anonymous be the one? Well, guess only time can tell. For now, we’ll all enjoy cute snaps of them as we all wait.

