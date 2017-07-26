Unless you are not a sports fan, Cassidy Hubbarth must have caught your fancy. It’s not about the beauty of the woman this time, but how good she is at what she does, and every other thing about her.

The host of ESPN’s NBA Tonight and NBA Coast to Coast has risen to be one of the biggest voices among women in sports journalism and to be fair to her, in sports as a whole. Not many people expect her to rise as soon as she did after joining the station some seven years ago. But she did carry some exciting air around her.

See Also: Jenny Taft’s Age, Married, Wiki, Husband, Bio

In 2013 when she was only three years on the Job, Cassidy was almost exclusively doing TV coverage. Today, she has reached where many would require more than just a lifetime to reach.

Cassidy Hubbarth Bio/ Wiki

Many of us have only got to know her on TV, and that is all we know about her. To get a little closer, she was born precisely on September 19, 1984.

Birthed in Chicago, the spectacular sports anchor was birthed to a Filipino mother and a father who is of German and Irish descent.

The youngest in a family of three children, Cassidy enjoyed what could be said to be a normal and happy family life as her family had always been closely knitted.

It is quite easy to get thinking that her romance with sports began just yesterday, but the truth is that it has been going on for very long. In fact, she has been a sports person for a very long time. Before graduating from the Evanston Township High School in 2003 she was a part of the high school’s soccer team.

The journalism part came in her after she decided to get a degree in the course. That, she did from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University after spending a year at the University of Illinois.

Before joining ESPN, the anchor worked as a weekend traffic reporter for Traffic.com. And yeah, she seemed like the one who would be flawless with whatever job she handles. Not this. She confessed to be very bad with traffic routes.

When she decided to move on, she began with the station as a behind-the-scene background person. Soon enough, the hot woman got her footing right and started rising in the ranks.

Even though ESPN became her hit, she didn’t really begin there. She began instead, as a host and reporter for the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports South where she did massively great.

With ESPN Network, she has been involved in hosting various shows including SportsCenter, NBA Tonight, The NBA Today podcast, Highlight Express, Numbers Never Lie, SportsNation, First Take and others.

As a sports anchor, you would expect that she is a lover of sports. Naturally so, Cassidy Hubbarth is a lover of sports and a die-hard fan of Chicago Bulls. That is the team her family has been supporting since she was very young.

Cassidy Hubbarth Married, Husband, Boyfriend

When it comes to women that are as beautiful and hot like Cassidy Hubbarth, not a few of us get so excited and want to know whats up with her. We want to know if she too is married since most of the stars now are deciding to have their weddings private.

As it turns out, Cassidy Hubbarth is not married and has never been. No there is no husband anywhere.

Interestingly enough, there is no one at the moment, that we can claim is to be Cassidy Hubbarth’s boyfriend. In fact, the signals many are picking from the brunet is that she is too busy to get herself in the love triangle at the moment. But who can ever tell how matters of the heart can start and where they would lead.

See Also: Brynn Gingras Married, Husband, Wiki, Bio, Age

Of course, a media person, Cassidy Hubbarth has still not actually opened up herself to the public neither has she given many interviews. This has made it rather very difficult to access much from her.

At the age of only 32, Cassidy Hubbarth has a net worth of $500 thousand and obviously, there is no sign of her slowing the cash down from coming in.

In 2017, she was reported to have reached a new, multi-year deal with ESPN, which only tells of better things.