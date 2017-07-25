Remember Tess Mercer in The CW’s superhero drama Smallville? What about Cady Longmire in Longmire? Well, she is Cassidy Freeman, an actress from Illinois Chicago.

Don’t still remember? How about the lady who appeared in the crime drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, in Season 10: Episode 4 called “Coup de Grace” (French for “Stroke of Mercy”). She played Officer Donna Grayson, who witnessed her partner arrest, shoot and kill a suspect who turns out to be a fellow off-duty officer.

That was still Cassidy Freeman, very versatile, a hard worker and such a delight to her fans. And yes we are also dying to tell you lots more about her.

On January 13, 2012, Cassidy was confirmed to be in the TV series ‘The Vampire Diaries’ where she played the character Sage in the 3rd season.

Scroll down as we go further into her personal life, family, bio and the least you’d expect -her measurements.

Cassidy Freeman’s Wiki/Bio/Family

Freeman was born on April 22, 1982, in Chicago, Illinois. Her Parents are Chicago-area attorneys Glynna and Lee Freeman, who also own a cattle ranch in Montana.

The 35-year-old who has Native American, German, Scottish, Jewish and Estonian ancestry, is also very fluent in Spanish.

She attended The Latin School of Chicago. After attending Northwestern University, Illinois, she pursued a career on stage, performing in several plays in Chicago and New York.

She eventually graduated with great distinction from Middlebury College in 2005, with degrees in Theatre and Spanish.

Cassidy Freeman is the youngest of three children. She has two brothers; voice actor Crispin Freeman and musician Clark Freeman.

She is also a musician; Freeman plays piano in a band called ‘The Real D’Coy’ formed by herself, her brother, Clark Freeman and Andy Mitton.

Cassidy Freeman made her film debut in 2006 in a short film; an indie movie; Finishing the Game: The Search for a New Bruce Lee. Her career took off in 2008 after landing the role of Tess Mercer in Smallville, where she became a regular cast from seasons 8 to 10. In the movie, she played as Lex Luthor’s efficient successor who takes over LuthorCorp when he disappears as acting CEO.

Since her major ‘Smallville’ burst, the actress has appeared in several films and television series.

We will not talk about the actress without mentioning her philanthropy projects. Cassidy Freeman is an active member of the “Heal the Bay” charity. The movement works toward cleaning up and protecting the west coast waters. Cassidy’s group also tutors children in Santa Monica as a part of the “Virginia Avenue Project”

Like you, she’s got hobbies too. Cassidy Freeman loves hiking, quilting, singing and playing volleyball. She’s also got some enviable skills. Freeman is a killer when it comes to dancing (jazz, ballet, modern, hip-hop). She is also an excellent horse rider and is good at water skiing and snowboarding.

Cassidy Freeman Husband/Married

Cassidy’s love life is one those regarded as ‘very private.’ The talented actress never talks about anything related to her personal life. Her silence has on several occasions, attracted series of vague yet unfounded reports on estranged boyfriends, dating rumours and what not.

For past few years, Cassidy was rumoured of dating a secret boyfriend. It was reported that she had secretly hitched to her boyfriend with whom she had been dating from very long time.

However, these claims have been debunked. As a matter of fact, Cassidy is happily married to her husband Justin Carpenter.

They got married on 23rd September 2012, secretly in a private ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of few family members and friends.

The couple has kept their marriage personal. However, they occasionally share some pictures together on their social media accounts. It will interest you to know that there have been no divorce rumours between Cassidy and her husband since then.

Cassidy Freeman Measurements

The ever beautiful actress is pretty tall and has got the right body to go with it.

Cassidy Freeman is 5ft 9-inches, (in feet), very proportional to her weight which is 57kg. This is also the same as 173cm (height in centimeters) and 1.73m (height in meters).

Quite some height for a female. The blue-greened eye beauty with brains wears 32B sized bras.