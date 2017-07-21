You probably know her as Curtis’ wife in the American sitcom television series – Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.

Cassi Davis, is an American actress and singer, most identified and acknowledged for her role as Ella Payne on the House of Payne series.

She took on the role of a stay-at-home mother with attributes that endeared her to viewers. As the most religious in the family, her standards reigned as the moral code. While her love for her family and the ways she strove to keep the family together was admirable, her emotional support was as good as her cookings. She was everyone’s favourite.

In addition to Cassi’s role in Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, she’s highly regarded for her roles in other Tyler Perry productions such as “Madea’s Family Reunion”, “Madea Goes to Jail” and “Daddy’s Little Girls.”

Cassi Davis Age/Bio/Career

Cassi Davis will be celebrating her next birthday on the last day of July. She was born on the 31st day of July 1964 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, USA.

It is known that Davis started to attend Spelman College in Atlanta sometime in 1984. She majored in music but was unable to graduate because she was prohibited from performing religious music during her senior recital. Davis left the college without getting the remaining one credit she needed for graduation.

However, she went back to Spelman in 2008 to get her degree. When she was questioned about the decision, she emphasised that education is necessary.

“I may be a part of a successful television show,” she said, “but I still want to accomplish a lot more. This degree will open up much more opportunities for me.”

Eventually, she earned the credit and graduated from Spelman College in 2009.

Cassi Davis’ acting career has been traced back to 1988 when she appeared in the Spike Lee film “School Daze”. While her early television credits have been identified as appearances on “The PJ’s”, “Kenan & Kel”, “Living Single” and other, it is, however, believed that the tender stage of her career was her stage play works with Kim Fields-Morgan.

If fact, it was in one of the works with Kim Fields-Morgan that Tyler Perry picked interest in her. Afterwards, Cassi Davis got her career established with her many appearances in Perry’s productions.

In 2004, Cassi Davis won the NAACP Los Angeles chapter’s award for Best Supporting Actress. She followed that up in 2010 and 2013 winning the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series – House of Payne (2006).

Davis will say “it’s all about Jesus” if you ask her how she built her acting career. Severally, she has described herself as a “born-again-Christain” and, has attributed her success in acting to her faith.

Cassi Davis Married/ Husband/Children

The questions Cassi Davis’ fans are most likely to ask are about her personal life. “Who is Cassi Davis husband”, “Is Cassi Davis married”, and “Who are Cassi Davis children” are common questions asked about the American actress.

On several occasions, it has been speculated that Cassi Davis is married to Lavan Davis – an American actor also known for his role as Curtis Payne on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”.

Like Cassi, Lavan played many roles in Perry’s productions. Cassi and Lavan were portrayed as partners in some of the productions. While Cassie (Ella Payne) was married to Lavan (Curtis Payne) in “House of Payne”, they acted as a couple in the play “Madea Goes to Jail” and were also together in the movie “Daddy’s Little Girls”.

That’s probably why it’s often assumed Cassi Davis is married to Lavan Davis in real life. From what’s know, she isn’t married to Lavan or anyone. She’s is still single.

LaVan and Cassi sometime in 2011, were invited to a TV show – “You and Me This Morning.” It was hoped that the show will provide many answers to Cassi’s personal life and explicitly expose her marital status.

It fairly did. But many were more confused at the end. On the TV show, Cassi and Lavan were asked to comment on the belief that they are married to each other. Responding, they denied and admitted that they are married.

While Cassi denied she’s married to Lavan, Lavan remarked that he’s married to Cassi. You can take a look at the TV show talk with Cassi and Lavan below.