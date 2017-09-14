Caroline Catz is an English film, television, theatre and radio actress, best known for her role as Louisa Glasson in a medical comedy drama series Doc Martin which has been airing since 2004.

She has also starred as Detective Inspector Kate Ashurst in Murder in Suburbia, Detective Inspector Helen Morton in DCI Banks, and PC Cheryl Hutchins in The Vice.

Catz is also a director, In 2014, she directed a documentary titled A Message to the World…Whatever Happened to Jesse Hector?

The Same year, she narrated BBC’s television documentary Ebola – The Search for a Cure.

Catz starred in the 2016 BBC One sitcom series I Want My Wife Back, playing the role of Bex.

In addition to her repertoire of television credits, Catz also co-starred in Déjà Vu – radio play broadcast by BBC Radio 4 in February 2009.

She has also played a puppet maker in a stage production On Emotion. Her other stage appearances include – Out of Joint/Royal Court Theatre production of Mark Ravenhill’s Shopping and Fucking, Caryl Churchill’s play Top Girls directed by Max Stafford-Clark in 2012.

Caroline Catz Bio

Beautiful Caroline Catz was born Caroline Caplan 19 October 1970 in Manchester, England to an English Parents.

There is no information on her educational background. She changed her birth surname from Caplan to Catz as there was already an actress with that name.

She later came up with the last name after seeing a doodle of a cat but ironically she is extremely allergic to cats.

Caroline became active in acting since 1992 – when she made her acting debut that year by appearing in the TV movie, The Guilty.

Two years later was on the television series All Quiet on the Preston Front where she was found starring the role of Dawn Lomax.

However, her breakthrough role came in 2004 after she began appearing in the TV series, Doc Martin.

Caroline Catz Married

Caroline Catz is happily married to her long time boyfriend Michael Higgs.

Catz and Michael Higgs is also an English actor were said to have met on the set of the TV program The Bill.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 1997.

They are obviously enjoying each other company – because, till date, there have not been any news or rumor published about the couple going through a divorce.

Speaking about her marriage in an interview, Catz said: ‘I like being married to another actor. Michael and I met when we worked together on The Bill in the late 90s, although we didn’t marry until 2007 when we already had the children.”

“Marriage to another actor means that there is no explanation needed for what you do. That’s pretty refreshing,” she added.

Caroline Catz Family/Children

Caroline Catz has a son Sonny (born 2001) and a daughter Honour (born 2006), with actor husband Michael Higgs.

In another interview, Catz talked about how she managed her acting profession along with her married life and family.

She said: “Yes, juggling work and family life is difficult. But any parent – mother or father – has to consider their family, don’t they?”

On how being a mother has changed her outlook towards things Catz said:

“Becoming a mother is like walking through a portal. You see things in a completely different way and it changes you profoundly – something that no one explains to you beforehand. It also adds layers to you as an actor and you can relate to parts in ways you didn’t before. I’d definitely say the roles became more interesting after I had my children.”

Caroline Catz Net Worth

Catz is said to have accumulated a considerable amount of $1.2 Million Dollars (approx.).

The 47-year-old mother with the height of 5 feet 7 inches, has managed to maintain her well-shaped figure in good shape with the weight size of 54 kg.

Recently Caroline Catz who would do anything to keep her fans entertained was spotted wearing a comically large beard as she dresses as pirate while filming Doc Martin’s penultimate series.

It’s reported the series will return later this year with eight episodes, before concluding as a whole in 2018.

Catz has an official twitter handle @catzcaroline