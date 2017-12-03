At a height of 5 ft 4, Caroline Boyer, the wife of country singer Luke Bryan is an American celebrity housewife that was born on the 31st of December, 1979 in Georgia, United States of America.

Her father was a social specialist and her mother was an insurance agency operator. She has a blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Caroline Boyer – Early Life

Growing up, Caroline Boyer was known to be a bright student from an early age; she had her first degree at the Georgia Southern University and also completed her master’s from a top recognized University. It was further known that she wanted to pursue a degree in economics but couldn’t.

While in school her teachers persuaded her to make a career out of music and acting because she had a strong stage presentation during her school days.

She believes inner peace is an important way to live a fruitful life and it is just as important to look and live healthy. Those are the secrets to living a youthful life.

Caroline is also a pure vegetarian, though she previously enjoyed smoking and drinking, she eventually quit both habits.





Caroline Boyer Married Life

Boyer is married to country singer Luke Bryan, the two met when they were in college at the Georgia Southern University, she was a freshman and he a senior at the time. Luke has a song titled “Sorority Girl” which in his words shed more light on how their love started and how he expressed it as “love at first sight”. He vividly describes how he saw her blue eyes and immediately knew that he was going to make her his no matter what. They dated and separated for five years and found each other again, love found a way and they got married on the 8

They had earlier dated and separated for five years, but the love between them could only keep them away from each other for so long. They eventually got back together after their long breakup and this time they decided to get married. Their wedding took place on the 8th of December, 2006.

Caroline Boyer’s Husband – Luke Bryan

Thomas Luther “Luke” Bryan was born on the 17th of July, 1976 in Leesburg, Georgia in the United States. He is 6 ft 3in and a well known American country singer/ songwriter.

Luke released the albums I’ll Stay ME which had singles such as “All My Friends Say,” We Rode in Trucks,” and “Country Man.” He had another album titled Doin’ My Thing which included hit single “Do I,” which he co-wrote with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum. He had a number of singles which made No.1 across the chart. His number one singles “rain Is a Good Thing” and “Someone Else Calling You Baby” on the country charts. Caroline appeared in his music video “Crash My Party”

He married his college sweetheart; they met at a local bar called Dingus Magees in 1998. Caroline Boyer has never stopped saying how shy she was to make the move and how she was the first to kiss him.

Hobbies

Luke has a great enthusiasm for hunting and fishing outdoors. On his Instagram account, most of his posts are with fishes mostly taken on his fishing expeditions. He is the co-owner of Buck Commander, the sister company of Duck Commander.

He has supported numerous causes and charities all relating to HIV/AIDS, Cancer, Children’s disaster relief, and human rights too.

Luke has had a very sad family tragedy with losing his brother, sister and brother-in-law, which led them to take his sibling’s son Tilden and raise him like their own.

The Couple

He says when it comes to his wife, he does everything to make his wife a happy woman. He makes sure they resolve any misunderstanding, he rubs her feet each day before going to bed and they both have each other’s initials tattooed on their ring fingers.

His net worth is $47 million as at 2017.

Kids

Caroline Boyer has two sons with Luke by the names Tatum Christopher and Thomas Boyer Bryan, they were conceived on the 11th of August 2010 and 18th of March 2008 respectively.

Caroline Boyer’s Family

Caroline Boyer’s father was a social specialist and her mother was working in an insurance agency as an operator. And of course she got married to Luke and they have two boys.

She is as we know a housewife as she stays home taking care of the boys and cleaning. She further explained that she loves cooking for her children, it’s her life and that’s what she aspires to do as her priority is her kids. Going through their Instagram account you can see how happy they look and how they live a peaceful life all we can do is wish all the happiness in this world.

Caroline Boyer – Net Worth

Caroline bears a net worth of $7 million.