Carly Aquilino is an American stand-up comedian, actress, TV host and personality. She began her show business career in 2012 and shot to fame a year later in 2013 becoming the breakout star on MTV’s Girl Code, the spin off of Guy Code.

After Girl Code ended in September 2015, Carly went on to host a spin-off talk show Girl Code Live alongside Awkwafina, and Nessa. Her other notable works include Teen Wolf aftershow, Wolf Watch, Charlamagne & Friends and MTV2’s TV clip show Ain’t That America.

Carly Aquilino Wiki/Career

Carly Aquilino was born on November 18, 1990, in Long Island, New York, where she was raised by her parents. Her passion for comedy developed since she was a kid, and she began writing comedies in high school.

After high school, Carly began working as a hairdresser. She told the LaughSpin during a 2013 interview that she worked with runway models which required her to work late into the night till about 2 AM in the morning.

It was during this period that Carly dyed her hair red. It had nothing to do with grabbing people’s attention as she explained to Her Campus. Carly never thought that her bright coloured hair would become the signature feature that would distinguish her from the rest of her Girl Code stars.

Since her hairdressing job required that she work into the night, Carly was unable to start off her stand-up career for the obvious reason of conflicting time schedule.

In her late teens, Carly began feeling terrible pains at her back which worsened when she was turning 20. As a result, she visited a number of doctors and it was discovered that she had a benign tumour on her spine.

After an extensive search, she found a doctor who agreed to operate on her to remove the tumour. A bone in her spine was removed and replaced with a bone from her hip. Carly who was already staying alone at the time had to move back in with her parents to help her recuperate.

After her recovery, Carly took a day-shift job at a saloon which gave her the nights to start-up her stand-up career. Her first stand-up gig, per MTV was in 2012 at the Gotham Comedy Club.

Eight months into her stand-up career, Carly successfully auditioned for Girl Code which would ultimately become her breakthrough. She has used her Girl Code break to advance her career. Carly has hosted several live events for MTV and continues to do stand-up.

Carly Aquilino Family

Carly has two older brothers, born in 1988 and 1983 respectively. They all attended the same high school in Long Island. One of her brothers owns a tattoo shop in Florida called Evolution Art. Her mother works in a middle school.

Her family has been extremely supportive of her career from day one. Aquilino has once revealed that her family is her biggest fan. She says they come to her shows all the time with their friends and watch all the TV shows she is in.

Carly Aquilino Dating History, Boyfriend

When you’re on a show where you regularly dish out dating tips, it is only normal that fans would develop an interest into your own romantic life.

Carly Aquilino began dating Guy Code host Chris DiStefano in 2013. They met in 2012 at her auditioning for Girl Code. Fans always love these types of matchups… and the couple knew it as they frequently posted cute snaps of themselves on Instagram to the viewing pleasure of their fans.

As a couple, Carly and Chris hosted MTV’s Sofa Saturday with Chris & Carly where they put on quite a show for fans. However, the relationship was only short-lived as they broke up sometime in 2014. They still remain friends though.

Carly then began dating young SNL star Pete Davidson in late 2014. As with her previous relationship, Carly flooded her Instagram account with pics of her and Pete and when things turned sour, those pictures were taken down. Pete, as of 2017, is dating Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David.

Carly Aquilino Fun Facts

She got her first tattoo at the age of 14.

“I got the lotus first and built on it from that. It represents the three parts of a lotus’s life, and life in general. They start in mud, grow up and come out of water, and bloom,” she said of her conspicuous arm tatoo.

Carly loves boy bands, her favorite being NSYNC and her favorite NSYNC song is Tearin’ Up My Heart.

“I loved boy bands that dressed in denim jumpers, wore necklaces and had good skin and great smiles. The drag was that by the mid-2000s, when I was old enough to date, all of that had expired. Guys didn’t have frosted hair anymore,” she told Wall Street Journal.

Height: 5′ 4¼” (1.63 m)

Natural Hair Color: Black

Body Measurements: 33-26-32

Carly Aquilino Net Worth

The exact figures of Carly’s net worth is not yet known, however, it is no doubt that she has done very well for herself and is far from being broke.