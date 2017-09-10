Carlos Valdes -If you don’t know him from Arrow then you must know him from The Flash. The super sidekick is known for his famous onscreen name -Cisco Ramon aka Vibe; a popular side kick character to super heroes like Flash and Supergirl.

The young and vibrant fellow has been one of the most promising actors in the television industry. Apart from his TV shows he has been part of numerous movies but in the limited role.

However, he is taking major steps towards a better career.

See Also: Nicole Eggert Wiki, Bio, Net Worth, Married, Dating, Husband, Family

Carlos Valdes Bio

Carlos was born on April 20, in Santiago de Cali, Colombia in the year 1989. The proficient actor holds Colombian nationality and belongs to Mexican-Spanish heritage.

Carlos Valdes had dual nationality when he moved to Miami from Colombia at the age of 5. He again moved to Marietta at the age of 12.

He studied at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton and was a part of the school’s magnet program called the Cobb County Center for Excellence in Performing Arts.

Thereafter, he studied for a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts (Musical Theater) at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan and graduated in 2011. Carlos later became entirely devoted to the theatre world

In between the year 2009 and 2011, Valdes participated in theatrical productions like The Wedding Singer and High School Musical. He was also the stand-in the Jersey Boys. He also played the role of Andrej in the musical once.

In 2011, Valdes made his television debut in the American series entitled “Arrow” before he appeared in the spin-off series, “The Flash” as a role of Francisco Cisco, an engineering genius. His role as Cisco was a part of the S.T.A.R Labs team along with Dr. Harrison Wells and Dr. Caitlin Snow, the help Barry Allen with his superpowers.

Not forgetting his music career, From March 2013 to March 2014, he played the role of Andrej in the musical Once, in which he also performed on piano, guitar, ukulele, bass, and percussion. In 2013, the musical was nominated for a Tony Award.

Carlos keeps in touch with his fans as has more than 189k followers in his social media accounts and keeps on posting pictures via Instagram also.

Carlos Valdes Dating/Girlfriend/Gay

Mr. Valdes is one of those celebrities who prefer to keep their personal life away from the media.

See Also: Heather Childers Bio, Married, Husband, Wiki, Family, Measurements

For this sole reason, there are no confirmed reports about his dating history. More so, due to the absence of the evidence of his love life, His is often assumed to be gay.

Valdes who is currently twenty-eight doesn’t seem to be married, but there are possibilities of his secret dating and affairs.

The charming actor rather devotes his time to his acting and music career. The 28-year-old who is inclining his career by polishing his acting skills; seems to have no time to be in a relationship and find a perfect girlfriend.

He hasn’t shared any details about his past affairs and girlfriend and has not faced any controversy related to his personal and professional life.

As a matter of fact, pictures of his girlfriend or wife have never been posted prompting people to question his sexual orientation.

See Also: Shantel Vansanten Bio, Married, Husband, Boyfriend, Body Measurements, Height

This does not mean he is Gay. Several sources have come up with speculatory reports regarding the sexuality of the actor. But what we can say is that the actor has not publicly dated anyone.

Carlos Valdes Height/Net Worth

Carlos’ net worth has not been revealed yet but according to his performance, his net worth is reported to be around $1 million. He is quite comfortable and lives a luxurious life.

The popular side kick has accumulated his net worth through his involvement in TV series and his musical career as well. He recently got hooked up recent The Flash series where he signed for a handsome salary. But before that, his net worth was $900,000.

For his body measurements; Carlos is 5 feet 8 inches tall; quite proportional to his weight of 67kg. The Dark brown eyed cutie has black-colored hair and has got the right build to go with it.