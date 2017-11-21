Carla Gallo is an American actress notable for her outstanding performances in movies and TV series such as Californication, Undeclared, Bones, Mad Men, Blue, etc. Read on to get all the information you need to know about her.

Carla Gallo Bio/Wiki/Age

Carla Gallo was born Carla Paolina Gallo on 24th June 1975 in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, American. Her star sign is Gemini. She is of White ethnicity and her nationality is American even though her ancestry is 75% Italian and 25% German.

She is the daughter of Mildred Josephine (Coiro) and Samuel Eugene Gallo.

Carla’s paternal grandparents were Giuseppe Gallo and Pauline M. Crane. Giuseppe was Italian, from Trapani, Sicily. Pauline, and her parents, ere born in Ohio, of German origin.

She grew up in her mother’s home city which is in Brooklyn, New York City and always dreamed of becoming an actress even though her family had no background in that field. As she grew, she made it her life’s ambition to become an actress. She went ahead to major in Theater in her tertiary studies and graduated with a degree from the Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, United States.





Carla Gallo Career

True to her life goals, she began acting in 1994, playing her debut movie role in David O. Russell’s black comedy film, Spanking the Monkey, where she portrayed the role of Toni Peck. It seemed like that would be the end of her career as an actress as she did not get another movie role as months rolled by. Months turned into years and years became more years until the start of the year 2000 – six years from her debut film, she got another movie role in the short film The Fanatical Teachings of Julian Tau directed by Adam Hammel and Keith J. Knight. This became her big break. Her admirable portrayal of the character of Bunnie Jeffrie in the film was boosted by the overall performance of the project and soon, she began to get many offers for movies roles.

She has played roles in big movie projects since then. One of such movies would be globally successful and widely acclaimed Mission Impossible III in 2006 where she played the role of Beth (in case you missed her face). She has an impressive filmography which many in the filmmaking industry today would be envious of.

Carla Gallo Movies/TV Shows

Year Movie Title 1994 Spanking the Monkey 2000 2002 2002 Bowling for Columbine 2005 Sexual Life 2005 The 40-Year-Old Virgin 2006 Mission: Impossible III 2007 Superbad 2008 Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2008 I Heart Veronica Martin 2008 Insanitarium 2009 2009 Funny People 2009 Mother and Child 2010 Get Him to the Greek 2010 2011 Perfect 2011 Coming & Going 2011 We Bought a Zoo 2013 Beneath the Harvest Sky 2014 Neighbors 2016 Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Apart from movies, she has also played her part in many TV shows. Her debut role in a TV show came in 1999 in the form of Dick Wolf’s Law & Order. In fact, she is really more popular for her acting roles in television shows than in actual films. She has played many small roles in many TV series but she is best known for her tremendous role in Californication, a TV show in 2008 which was hugely successful. She also played the role of Daisy Wick in the 2008 TV show, Bones – a TV series of which she is still a part of the cast till now.

Some of her TV shows include Undeclared (2001-2003), Carnivàle (2003-2005), What About (2006), Mad Men (2009), Danni Lowinski (2011), Outsourced (2011), Traffic Light (2011), Five (2011), Blue (2013-2014), Anger Management (2014), Night Shift (2016), just to mention a few.

Carla Gallo Awards And Achievements

It can be said that the accolades have not been coming in as much as the movie roles have. Her nomination for best supporting female actress in Independent Spirit Award for the movie Spanking the Monkey in 1995 represents the only nomination/award she has had yet.

Carla Gallo Body Measurements, Height And Weight

Carla Gallo is not only popular because of her acting. Her fans also like her because of her perfect body shape and sexy legs. You can find her hot bikini pictures on the web and make the judgment for yourself.

Her body statistics is 34-24-34 inches. She is not very tall and has a height of 5 feet 4 inch. She also has the weight of 48 kg.

Carla Gallo Husband

Carla Gallo has always kept her personal life away from the prying eyes of the media and as such, there is very minimal information about her out there. What is known is that there is no record of her getting married at any point – either secret or open. She responds to questions about her plans to get married saying she has not yet found the right person to become her husband.

Her only known relationship is the one with Nick Stahl with whom she has already broken up. They started dating in 2003 and remained together till 2006 when they eventually broke up.

Carla Gallo Pregnant/Baby Father

Carla revealed on the 24th April of the year 2014 that she was pregnant and expecting her first baby but she kept her lips sealed on the identity of the father of her unborn child. Later that summer (July 2014), she gave birth to a baby girl but the identity of her baby daddy continues to be shrouded in mystery – up till now.

She has however mentioned the fact that she is seeing someone one in her tweets, so we are in a hurry to uncover the identity of her mystery lover.

Carla Gallo Social Media

Carla Gallo boasts of a huge popularity on social sites as well. She has a following of more than 215 thousand on the twitter alone (@CarlaPGallo). She can also be contacted on Instagram (@carlapgallo) and Facebook.

Carla Gallo Quick Facts