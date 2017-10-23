Inspired by LA Time’s Matea Gold, Cari Champion made up her mind to pursue a career in journalism and quickly, she made a name for herself. In addition to Gold’s inspiration, she was also driven by her eagerness to change the negative stereotypes about the African American community. “I wanted to give people a voice that didn’t have a voice. I’m always fighting for the underdog. I don’t know where I got it from, but I’ve been like that all my life. That’s why I love journalism,” she once said. Today, Champion is a well recognized anchor on the Worldwide Leader in Sports’ daily coverage.

Born on June 1, 1975, in Pasadena, California, Cari Champion is best known for her work with ESPN2’s First Take (2012 – 2015) and the network’s flagship show SportsCenter. Champion graduated from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1998 with a degree in English and minor in mass communications. She immediately began her career reporting in West Virginia, a job she described as being “God-awful” because she was “a one-man-band carrying a camera and a tripod.” However, she also confessed to loving it because she “always wanted to be a reporter.”

Subsequently, Champion excelled at local reporting in Santa Ana, California at OrangeCounty Newschannel and later in WPTV-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida. She also worked for Atlanta’s WGCL-TV and in 2009 was one of three women selected out of 50 to join the Tennis Channel where she stayed until joining ESPN in 2012.

Cari Champion Married/Husband/Boyfriend

“Has Cari Champion ever been married?,” “Is she dating someone?” Who is “Cari Champion’s boyfriend?,” fans of the accomplished sports anchor often wonder. Sadly, the answer to those question have only been mere speculations as Champion has remained tight-lipped about her personal life ever since her rise to mainstream reporting.

However, in recent times, Champion made some posts on Instagram about relationships (like the one below) and we speculate that the SportsCenter anchor might be seeing someone.

#basics A post shared by Cari Champion (@carichampion) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Cari Champion Net Worth

When Cari joined ESPN’s First Take in 2012, the debate show quickly surged in ratings and saw increased viewership. In 2015, she was promoted to ESPN2’s flagship show SportsCenter. Feats like these, attract a huge paycheck and Champion is indeed getting well paid. As of 2012, her salary was estimated to be $1 million and her net worth $2 Million. In recent years, her net worth is said to have surged to between $2.5 Million and $3 Million.

Cari Champion Height, Body Measurements

Cari Champion is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall. She once revealed that she is 6 feet 1 inches “with heels.”

Champions’s body measurements are; 35-25-37 inches.

Bra Size: 36 B

Dress Size: 8

Cari Champion Facts

1. Champion’s parents are named Dylan and Mariah Champion.

2. Cari studied in Washington D.C in her junior year and interned CNN.

3. She was once fired from her job: While working at Atlanta’s WGCL-TV, Champion was in 2007 fired for using profane words on air. She appealed the firing and explained her actions in an interview saying; “My co-anchor and I were talking about a mechanical screenwriter. It is difficult to use at times. The last part of our conversation was silly banter and barely audible, but it was picked up. I called the screenwriter a ‘mothersucka’ not the f-bomb. I emphatically deny any attempted cover up of the mishap. In fact I was the one who brought it to the attention of the news directors. And, the beta tape, wherever it is, has conversation that clearly supports my position.” She won the appeal and was rehired in January 2008. However, after barely three months, she left Atalanta for greener pastures.

4. Her love for Tennis grew while she covered the Williams sisters in Florida. “They made me love the sport even more,” she said of Serena and Venus Williams. They opened the door to tennis for so many different people.” Cari subsequently auditioned for a position in the news department of Tennis Channel where she anchored Court Report news segment.

5. Champion was hired over Heidi Watney and Jemele Hill for her first ESPN job as host of First Take.

