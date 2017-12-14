Being an English actress, Cara Theobold has soared in her acting career and it’s partly because of the advice she received from English actor – Jim Carter – when she was set to move on from her first acting role.

It is known that Cara was a student of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London when she landed her first acting role. She was picked to play Ivy Stuart in the historical drama television series created by Julian Fellowes – Downton Abbey. For this reason, Guildhall allowed her to complete her final year studies earlier than scheduled so that she could appear in the series.

As Ivy Stuart, Cara Theobold was a kitchen maid. She joined the cast in the third and fourth series of the TV drama co-produced by Masterpiece and Carnival Films. When it was time to move on, Carter urged her to go for roles that would challenge her.

According to the English actor, challenging roles would keep her sustained through a long career.

Cara found Carter’s advice sensible, she believes longevity is the key to having a phenomenal acting career. This is why her role models are Julie Walters, Olivia Colman and Emma Thompson. They all have the longevity factor. To reach the heights of her role models, Cara wouldn’t limit herself to a particular genre.





“…I think I would get bored just doing one or the other. I would hate to get pigeon-holed into one type of character or genre,” she said. Cara linked this sentiment to her Amy main role in the award-winning British comedy-horror (Crazyhead) created by Howard Overman. “I loved all the fighting…a lot of fighting, with various bizarre weapons…The things that our characters get to do, it feels so different from what I’ve done before…, she expressed.

Cara Theobold’s Career Brief

Cara is currently starring alongside Stana Katic and Patrick Heusinger in the Bulgarian thriller drama series Absentia created for Sony Pictures’ TV Network – AXN. Before she played the Amy role together with Susan Wokoma in the Crazyhead Netflix series, she guest appeared in Lovesick, a 2014 TV Situation-Comedy.

After that, she earned herself a spot as Holly in two episodes of Last Tango in Halifax in 2015. That same year, she guest appeared as Marie Amos in Call the Midwife. More to that, she landed major roles as Sarah, Ellen and Sarah Grey respectively on The Syndicate, Together and Harry Price Ghosthunter.

Cara has also, been severally acknowledged for being a voice actress. Tracer’s voice in the video games – Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm belongs to her. Meanwhile, Cara co-received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. She got the honour for her performance in Downton Abbey.

Cara Theobold’s Bio, Wiki

From what we know, the English actress was born on the 8th day of January. She was birthed on that day in 1990 as Cara Louise Theobold at Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England.

While details of her early education are unknown, it is believed that she attended the Outwood Grange Academy secondary school near Wakefield before she became a student of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Cara Theobold’s Boyfriend, Married, Husband

As one would expect, people started questing for knowledge about Cara Theobold’s love life the very moment she attained the celebrity status – google has been bothered with phrases like “Cara Theobold’s Boyfriend” and “Theobold’s husband”.

Anyway, we know that Cara isn’t married to anyone. However, we can’t tell if she’s in a romantic relationship. She has never divulged information about her love life and has never been consistently spotted with anyone for any meaningful deduction.

The actress is either single or effectively keeping her private life very private. Nonetheless, it is safer to assume she’s single and has devoted all her love and passion to her acting career.

Cara Theobold’s Measurements

While nobody would disagree that this actress is good looking, talks about the perfectness of Theobold’s body is a common discourse among her admirers.

Cara is about 6 inches taller than 5 feet. Other details of her body measurement aren’t available.