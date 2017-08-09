An Emmy Award winning journalist, Cara Santa Maria is very popular in the media circle where she has rightly bought her place. This is considering how much filled her resume is.

She is one of the very few people that different people get to know for different things. While there are those that know her for her appearances on one TV channel or the other, others know her podcasting or other things.

Cara Santa Maria Wiki, Bio

Getting to know her beyond the TV and those other things, Cara Santa was born Cara Louise Santa Maria on October 19, 1983. She grew up in Texas with her elder sister and a teacher parent while the other was an engineer.

Although she was born and raised a Catholic, she later converted with her parents to Mormonism, before she later came out as an atheist after the divorce of her parents.

For her education, the beautiful science communicator graduated from the Plano East Senior High School from where she moved to the University of North Texas where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology with a minor in philosophy. While as a student, she worked at the Center for Network Neuroscience chief cell culture technician.

Before joining in as a media person, Cara was involved in teaching biology and psychology courses to university undergraduates and high school students. She was able to manage this very well in Texas and New York.

She later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a science communication career. It was after this move that she got the opportunity to develop a pilot for HBO and to appear on different television programs, promoting science education for a mainstream audience.

After she had kick started with the media, she made appearances on Top TV stations including CNN, CBS, BBC, and Fox. She also appeared on Current TV, Fox News, G4tv, Nat Geo WILD, Science Channel, SundanceTV, and the Travel Channel.

Looking at her entire profile, one really has to wonder how the woman is able to put all these together and still keep going. This is because she also takes care of her podcast which she created, Talk Nerdy. Other podcasts that she is involved with include Point of Inquiry, Star Talk, and the Joe Rogan Experience.

She was also a co-host of TechKnow on Al Jazeera America. Considering how far she has gone not many would believe that she came in as a science communicator.

Cara Santa Maria Married

Aged 33, Cara Santa Maria is not yet married, and at the moment, there is no public record on whether she is in any relationship at the moment. From 2009 to 2011, she was in a relationship with TV host, comedian, producer, political commentator, actor, media critic and writer Bill Maher.

Apart from the fact that there was the obvious age difference between the two, it was reported that “Bill can never stay with one woman for more than a few years. He always gets bored and just wants to go back to playing the field.” That, has been said to be the problem with the relationship.

After the break-up, that was rumored that she dated Actor, Seth MacFarlane. That could be true because the actor has a very long history of short dating.

From then on, there have been no reports of her dating anyone else or maybe she has been very good at concealing it.

Cara Santa Maria Height, Body Measurements

With a good body and long legs, Cara Santa Maria has a height of 5′ 3″ (1.6 m). She may not get to be the slimmest on the cue, but she definitely has a great physique.

Based on US measurements, the intellectually endowed woman has a feet size or shoe size of 6.

Net Worth

Even though at the moment a full review of her net worth has not been released, we would also agree with you that she should be worth hundreds of thousands.

Although everything is quite perfect in her life, she has revealed that she has been suffering from with major depressive disorder. According to her, she has been taking antidepressants daily and has been getting psychotherapy which is what has made a huge improvement in her mental health.