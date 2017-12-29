Advertisement

American author and businesswoman Lacena “Candy” Carson, popularly known as Candy Carson is one of the people who have written their names on the sands of time. Married to Ben Carson – current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former neurosurgeon, Candy helped her husband in co-founding and promoting the Carson Scholars Fund which aims to provide scholarships to students in grades 4–11 for “academic excellence and humanitarian qualities”.

Candy Carson has been supportive of her husband’s endeavours and stood by him during his run for the 2016 Republican nomination for President of the United States. She was active on the campaign trail, doing TV appearances and solo live campaign appearances alongside her husband. Candy, alongside her husband, co-authored four books including One Nation: What We Can All Do to Save America’s Future which broke boundaries and made its way to The New York Times Best Seller list, maintaining five weeks at #1.

Candy Carson’s Biography

She was born Lacena Rustin on August 19, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Yale after which she attended Johns Hopkins Carey Business School where she bagged her MBA. She has been a conductor for the University of Maryland Medical Center Chamber Players.

Candy met her husband, Ben Carson, also a Detroit native, in the 1970s when both were students at Yale University in Connecticut. At Yale, she acquired a triple-major in music, medicine and psychology and married her college heartthrob in 1975. Their union spanning more than four decades is blessed to have lasted so long without any hint of scandal or divorce.

Candy Carson’s Career

Carson worked real estate in the Baltimore area. She has also invested in trust administration and insurance. As a fulfilled author and businesswoman, Candy has been interviewed as well as profiled a lot of times in the media including by Greta Van Susteren Latin Post, The View, Breitbart, The Hill, Bustle, National Review, The Daily Mail, Fox News (as an author) and by CNN.

After reading that U.S. students ranked second to last in terms of math and science testing among 22 countries, the Carsons felt that their efforts could assist in encouraging academic efforts. They noted that schools award athletes with trophies whereas honor students received only “a pin or certificate.” Thus, in 1994, Candy and her husband started the Carson Scholars Fund, designed to provide scholarships to students in grades 4–11 for “academic excellence and humanitarian qualities”. Candy is the facilitator of the scholarship fund.

Recipients of the Carson Scholars Fund receive a $1,000 scholarship towards their college education. The foundation has awarded over 6,700 scholarships. In 2009, Candy was portrayed by Aunjanue Ellis in the TNT made-for-TV movie Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story. It was first aired on February 7.

Candy Carson’s Husband and Children

Candy married her college heartthrob, Ben Carson in 1975. Born on September 18, 1951, Benjamin Solomon Carson Sr is an American neurosurgeon, author, and a politician.

He is currently the 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, under the Trump Administration. However, before this appointment, he was a candidate for President of the United States in the Republican primaries in 2016.

The couple has been blessed with three sons: Murray, Benjamin Jr., and Rhoeyce, as well as several grandchildren.

Candy Carson’s House, Net Worth

The Carson family lived in Howard County, Maryland, before moving in 2001 to West Friendship, Maryland, where they had purchased a 48-acre property. The mansion is an eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home, where the columns are plated in gold leaf and the walls are covered with photos and portraits of Ben Carson, some with dignitaries and one with Jesus.

In the family room, a spectacular shrine to the 64-year-old abides – with almost every inch of the wall covered in his awards, plaques and diplomas. Candy Carson and her husband bought the state of the art property in 2001 and lived there with his mother Sonya before moving to Florida.

Ben Carson’s estimated net worth sits at $30 Million. Even though he retired from his work in healthcare in 2016, he is still making money from book royalties and speaking engagements. It can be estimated that he made around $8 million from such engagements in 2016. On the other hand, Candy Carson’s 2017 estimated net worth is still under review.