Camille Winbush is an American actress, a comedienne, and a recording artist who has become popular mainly as a result of her role in The Bernie Mac Show where she has acted as Vanessa Thomkins. Camille has spent a rather long time as an actress having joined in since she was a child.

Camille Winbush Wiki

A very beautiful woman whose face has remained for almost forever on the screen, Camille Winbush was born on the 9th February 1990 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her birth name is Camille Simoine Winbush.

She was raised in Culver City, California by her parents, Anthony and Alice Winbush. However, because she got to begin her acting career when she was only 4, it may not be very right to claim that she had a regular upbringing as any other child out there.

She was brought up alongside her elder brother Troy Winbush who is also an actor. Troy has appeared in many movies including Medical Investigation, Better Call Saul, and Law & Order True Crime.

Looking at her life as an actress which is at the top of everything else for her, even though The Bernie Mac Show is one of the performances that have made her very popular, she has been in a generous number of TV shows.





Camille Winbush Career

Her first appearance was in 1994 in Viper. In 1995, she was a part of four productions including Dangerous Minds and Minor Adjustments. By 2000, she had already been a part of close to twenty productions including Eraser and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai. In 2001, she began her journey as a part of The Bernie Mac Show which would last till 2006. From here, she went on to appear in other significant works including Grey’s Anatomy and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Her most latest works in 2017 were roles she played in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the voicing she provided for Rhonda in Children of Ether. Over the many years she has spent as an actress, Camille has been recognized with different nominations and awards for different movies and TV shows she has been a part of.

As early as 1996 when she was just a little girl, Camille was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress Under 10: Television at the Young Artist Awards. She was also nominated for Image Awards and the Prism Awards in 2003, as well as the BET Comedy Awards in 2004 and 2005.

More than the nominations, she has won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2004, 2005, and 2006 at the Image Awards. She has also walked home with the Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama): Leading Young Actress in 2006 during the Young Artist Awards.

While she got a nomination for her role in Minor Adjustments, her other nominations and awards were all thanks to her role in The Bernie Mac Show.

Even as the screen is most of her life, the versatile actress has not failed in getting herself involved in other things such as campaigns against bullying and cancer awareness.

Without confining herself to acting, the beautiful woman is also a recording artist. She made her first recording as far back as 2002 when she recorded some singles such as One Small Voice and The Night Before Christmas Song. While she has been successful as an actress, Camille has not been able to succeed greatly as a recording artist.

Camille Winbush Boyfriend, Dating

Camille Winbush has had her own fair share of relationships. From 2005, she dated model, Nick Denbeigh, and the two maintained the relationship for up to 12 years before it finally came crashing.

At the moment, her boyfriend is Daniel Nguyen, and the two are not keeping it a secret owing to how much they share their love on the social media.

Camille Winbush Net Worth

Following her many years as an actress and the fact that she has also been an entrepreneur since 2005 when she opened an ice cream parlor in California.

With everything she has been a part of, it will be very difficult for one to expect that she doesn’t have a good net worth. This is true because as at 2017, Camille Winbush has been estimated to have a net worth of $4.5 Million.

Camille Winbush Quick Facts

Full Name: Camille Simoine Winbush

Marital Status: Single

Age: 27 years old (February 9, 1990)

Birth Place: Culver City, California, United States

Height: 1.58 m

Net Worth: $4.5 Million