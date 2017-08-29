Cameron Monaghan has been around for almost always. The shameless actor began as a child model when he was just 3, before moving on to becoming a child actor when he was 7. From then on, he has maintained a steady pace in the industry.

Cameron Monaghan Bio

Cameron Monaghan was born on August 16, 1993, in Santa Monica, California. Shortly after his birth, he relocated to Boca Raton Florida with his single mother, Diane Monaghan, who was also an insurance claims specialist.

It was here that the 24-years-old actor was raised. Even as he was little, his mother began sending his pictures to advertising firms and that was how he got to appear on his first advert at the age of three. By the time he was five, he had already had his face on his first catalog and by 7, he got his first regional commercial.

For his education, Cameron attended the Addison Mizner Elementary School. However, because his mom had seen the potentials in him and wanted to develope it, she allowed him to appear on Little Palm Children’s Theatre’s Stuart little and Winnie-the-Pooh productions. He also appeared on The Pumpkin King which was a theatrical adaptation of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

However, his appearance on Shameless where he played the role of Ian Gallagher a teenage gay, was what made him popular, he actually started a long time before then.

He had even started acting before he was 9, but that was when he got serious attention to himself with a role on ABC television’s adaptation of The Music Man as Winthrop Paroo.

“I liked the feeling of being onstage,” was what he said when he was done, while Jeff Bleckner who was the director and executive producer stated that he was looking for someone with all the appeals and the moment he saw the boy, he knew that was it.

From then on, the actor has kept up the pace with his acting career. His most popular apart from that Shameless is Gotham.

Apart from the screen, he is a lover of music and musical instruments, even though it is unlikely that he will want to pursue that as a career.

Today, the actor spends his time working or with his family in New York, Connecticut, Florida or Los Angeles.

Cameron Monaghan girlfriend

Even though most people tend to think that Cameron Monaghan is gay, the actor has pointed out that although he plays the role of one on screen most especially on Showtime’s Shameless, he is actually not one.

Instead, he revealed that he is straight, even though it felt odd that he had to come out and claim so, according to him.

The next question will be who Cameron Monaghan’ girlfriend is. The young actor has been reported to have dated different women in the past, however, it has recently been revealed that he is dating fellow Shameless actress, Ruby Modine.

Monaghan and Modine have been said to be in a relationship since 2016. Although the actor is 24 while the actress is 28, they appear to be holding it rather well in the relationship as they are always seen keeping each other’s company.

Apart from the actress, it has also been rumored that Cameron has had a relationship with British Model and 24 years old Sadie Newman. The relationship was said to be in 2015, but it is not known for how long it lasted.

Cameron Monaghan’s Net Worth

A model and an actor who has appeared in over 20 movies and over 20 television shows including Gotham and Shameless, as well as some advertisements, Cameron is not doing badly as regards his finances.

The net worth of the actor is said to be $2 million. This is a significant raise from the $500,000 that was said to be his worth in 2014.

Cameron Monaghan Movie Facts

Here are some movie facts about Monaghan you didn’t know

He began acting at the age of 7

His first nomination came when he was only 9 and was nominated for Best Performance in a TV Movie, Miniseries or Special Supporting Young Actor for the Young Artist Award. He won the award a year later and got other nominations also.

He has appeared in over 50 movies and television shows.

Cameron’s most recent movie is Amityville: The Awakening

Cameron Monaghan Height

24 year old, Monaghan has a height of 1.82 m.