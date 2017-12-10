Caleb Landry Jones has been labeled as Hollywood’s best-supporting-actor thanks to his many supporting roles where he never gets to make it to the end credit. 2017 has been his best year, thus far, in a career that began in 2007.

He was particularly exceptional in Get Out and fellow coveted award contenders like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and American Made. Caleb also got a thing for music. After meeting Robert Hudson in Richardson, Texas, the duo formed a folk-rock band called Robert Jones. Their debut album ‘Men and Their Horses’ was released for digital download in 2009. The band went on hiatus as a result of the individual careers of its members.

Caleb Landry Jones Bio/Wiki

CLJ was born on December 7, 1989, in Garland, Texas to farm owners Cindy and Patrick Jones who later relocated to Richardson, a suburb in Dallas where Caleb did most of his growing up.

Like fellow Texan entertainers Bill Engvall and Jeff Dunham, Caleb attended Richardson High School where he performed in a number of school plays. However, he revealed that he never really got to do the big ones as he just “couldn’t get the parts.”

“So I grew up where everything was walkable—you could walk to the fire department, you could walk to the store, you could walk to go get ice cream—that kind of thing. You had to drive to get to the library.” Caleb told Interview Magazine about his early life.

In addition to singing and acting, Jones is also a leisure painter and a multi-instrumentalist. He plays the harmonica, drums, and bass.

Height: 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m)

Caleb Landry Jones Acting Career

CLJ’s acting career began when he was 16 years old. His first film ever was the Oscar-nominated No Country for Old Men where he played one of the teenage boys who stumble upon an injured Javier Bardem towards the end of the film. Also in 2007, he got an uncredited part in Jonah Hill’s Superbad.

In 2008, he made his small screen debut playing the recurring character of Jimmy Adler in Friday Night Lights. He also appeared in two episodes of Breaking Bad. Caleb later landed a role in the 2010 horror film The Last Exorcism and decided to relocate to Los Angeles.

When asked by Interview Mag if he moved to LA to become a great actor, Jones replied;

“I went out to L.A. to definitely make that a reality, rather than just feeling a hunch that I have. But I knew somehow it would work, I knew that I had something. I don’t know how to say it, but I knew just from watching movies that I love so much or actors that I love so much, that I was able to get to a similar place.”

Caleb was right about his feelings. Just 6 months after his relocation to LA, he landed the role of mutant Banshee in X-Men: First Class (2011) which also starred Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender. The following year, which would be 2012, Caleb appeared alongside other A-listers including Mark Wahlberg and Ben Foster in Contraband. His other 2012 movies were Byzantium and Antiviral. Jones recorded zero films in 2013 but in 2014, a slew of 4 was released including; God’s Pocket, Queen and Country, Heaven Knows What, and Low Down.

All those roles certainly prepared Jones for his much-needed breakthrough which came in 2017 film Get Out. His role as Jeremy Armitage earned him a Detroit Film Critics Society Award for Best Breakthrough. He played the recurring role of Steven Burnett in the revival of Twin Peaks.

Caleb Landry Jones Dating/Girlfriend, Gay

Jones appears to be a very private person with not many details about his personal and romantic life available to the media. He doesn’t even keep a social media account. However, his fans have set up a Twitter fan page CLJArmy where they track his career.

Despite being a private person, Jones revealed to Vulture that he once had issues with masturbation. When the interviewer asked him about what inspired him to get into painting some frames he’d hung up his wall, Jones said; “It took great testicular pain to convince me to do it.” Explaining what caused the pain, he said;

“I was masturbating. Less than a week and it still hurt, so I went back to urgent care. And then, like an idiot, I had a lot of sex. I don’t get a lot of sex, but I had a lot of sex. And then it kept hurting for another 15 or 20 days!”

Well, while we may not know whom Jones may be with and if he is even in a committed relationship at all, his statement reveals that he his quite sexually active. His sexual orientation, however, is unknown.