Brynn Gingras is an American national correspondent best known for covering major breaking news events for the Cable News Network (CNN) based in New York City.

A quintessential New Yorker, Gingras began her journalism career at CBS News’ documentaries division in New York City. Her journalism has earned her a number of coveted awards including a National Emmy and three regional Emmys.

After 6 years reporting for NBC, she was hired by CNN in February 2016. Her new appointment was announced by CNN vice president Terence Burke.

“She has spent the past four years…reporting a wide range of stories, including her award winning coverage of Hurricane Sandy and the Boston Bombings,” Burke said of their new hire.

In this post, we will take a look at her biography, career progressions, as well as details about her personal life.

Brynn Gingras Wiki, Bio

Brynn Gingras was born on May 12, 1982, in Wallingford, Connecticut to parents Mark Gingras of Italian ancestry and Native American Christine Gingras. She reportedly has an older sister named Margaux.

Brynn attended Lyman Hall High School where she was an active athlete playing in the female basketball team. She was a four-year letter-winner and captain of the basketball team as a senior.

Read Also: Cynthia Frelund Wiki, Feet, Age, Bio, Married, Husband

Gingrass led her team to a league championship and school’s leading all-time scorer with 1,209 points. She was named MVP for 4 years and earned all-league, all-state, all-area and all-county honors.

Gingras also played in the school’s hockey team and was named the captain twice.

She enrolled at Yale University in 2000 and graduated in 2004 with a degree in American Studies, Sociology. While in college, Gingras continued playing on the varsity basketball team.

In her freshman year, she played more games than any other freshman. A sharp point guard, she quickly established herself as one of the best three shooters on the team.

Gingras left behind outstanding stats in the Yale Bulldogs team. In the 2003/2004 season, she was named the team captain.

Judging from her incredible stats, one would immediately assume that Gingras would go professional in basketball, however, she had another passion – journalism.

Upon graduation in 2004, she landed a job at CBS News Productions as a Broadcast Associate. However, she didn’t abandon her love for basketball, in her spare time, Gingras volunteer coaches with an inner city AAU program.

Brynn Gingras Journalism Career

While working for CBS, Gingras made contributions to the Iraq War, Hurricane Katrina, the Michael Jackson trial, and BTK arrest.

Read Also: Katy Tur Height, Weight, Measurements, Bio, Husband, Boyfriend

She became an Anchor and broadcaster for JW Broadcasting in January 2006 and left in February 2010. Brynn has also anchored for the CNN affiliate KMIZ in Columbia, Missouri and affiliate stations WVIT in Hartford, Connecticut.

She became a reporter for NBC in March 2010.

At NBC, she gained international recognition for her exclusive interview with the New Jersey family that was wrongfully accused by a gay former Marine turned waitress of refusing to tip her because of her sexuality. Gingras’s reporting was able to expose the fraudulent gay Marine.

Gingras reported Live the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Her first images of the iconic boardwalk roller coaster floating in the ocean earned her the Twitter recognition of “2012 Top Tweet”

As a reporter for CNN, Gingras has covered the 2016 presidential election, the Orlando gay nightclub shooting, the historic flooding in West Virginia and the aftermath of international terrorist attacks.

Brynn Gingras Married, Husband, Height

Like many celebrity journalists, not much is known about Brynn Gingras’s personal life. Sometime back in 2010, Brynn hinted that she had a boyfriend via a Tweet.

@komuMegan hey! Miss you too! My boyfriend and I are visiting como this weekend! Well be at MU game, would love to see you — Brynn Gingras (@brynnCNN) November 8, 2010

However, the status of that relationship is currently unknown.

In May 2014, she made a Tweet revealing that she is unmarried and has no kids. The Tweet was accompanied by a photo of herself and a man named @ paulvitelli which many speculated was her boyfriend. It isn’t known if these two are still together.

On the way to #yale2014 reunion. “I work for NBC, not married, no kids.. Now let’s have some fun” @paulvitelli pic.twitter.com/sIdBnat90Z — Brynn Gingras (@brynnCNN) May 31, 2014

To keep tabs on her ongoings, catch Gingras on Twiter @BrynnCNN on Instagram/Snapchat Brynn4Ny and on Facebook. Also view her LinkedIn profile here.

Brynn Gingras Height is 5 foot 7 inches.