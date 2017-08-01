Bryiana Noelle Flores is an American model and entrepreneur who first rose to the limelight after becoming Playboy Magazine’s Playmate of The Year in September 2013. The former beauty pageant queen became even more prominent after she married Ridiculousness host Rob Dyrdek (b. 28 June 1974) in 2015.

The power couple are quite active on social media, letting fans in on the details of their family. Many fans have been curious to know more about Bryiana since her romance with the retired professional skateboarding star Rob.

In this post, we will be revealing details on her including her wiki, ethnicity, body measurements and more.

Bryiana Noelle Flores Wiki, Ethnicity

Bryiana Noelle Flores was born on 21st/22nd July 1991, in Salinas, California. She suffered from a severe life-threatening blood disease as a child. Bryiana was by Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish of swimming with dolphins in Hawaii. Fortunately, Bryiana successfully battled the disease.

She has used her experience with the disease to inspire many people as the President of Iconic Beauty Initiative, a women empowerment brand that helps women in their professional and personal endeavors. She frequently takes to her Instagram account to post inspiring words to her over 657,000 fans.

On her birthday in 2017, she posted;

“There were so many times I wondered how I would get through the night, I thought I took all that I could take. And I crashed down, and I tumbled down, but I did not crumble. I got through all the pain.. I didn’t know my own strength.”

In another post she said;

“I survived my darkest hour. My faith kept me alive. I picked myself back up, hold my head up high.. I was not built to break. Found hope in my heart.. I found the light to life, my way out of the dark. Found all that I need, here inside of me. I thought I’d never find my way. I thought I’d never lift that weight. I thought I would break. I didn’t know my own strength.”

Bryiana won the 2008 Miss Teen of the Nation and in 2010, she was crowned Miss California Teen. She moved to Los Angeles in 2013 and shortly after Playboy Magazine discovered her in a restaurant and selected her to be their 2013 Playmate of The Year.

About the subject of her Ethnicity, it is clear that Bryiana isn’t completely white, however, while she holds American nationality. Sadly no information about her descent is available.

Bryiana Noelle Flores Engaged, Married

While no info is available on how she met Bryiana, sources say that they began dating in 2013, not long after Bryiana moved to Los Angeles.

Some time in 2014, Rob took to his Twitter page to reveal Bryiana, calling her his “Woman Crush.”

Bryiana revealed to BustedCoverage.com that Rob was the first celebrity to follow her after her Playboy Magazine fame.

Fast forward to two years later and the pair were ready to take their relationship to the next level. Rob proposed to her in a very dramatic way, and that is literally speaking.

He took her to Disneyland to watch the stage production of Aladdin. Rob excused himself to use the bathroom only to return appearing on top of an elephant used as part of the animals on the show.

After his grand entrance, he took Bryiana to the stage and asked her to marry him, and she said yes. That was on the 25th of April 2015. Bryiana received a massive rock said to be about 10 carats.

After Bryiana said yes, Rob took to social to gush about her saying;

“You are the love of my life and my true destiny. The day I met you, I knew I would spend the rest of my life with you. What our relationship has actually become is a million times better than I knew was even possible.”

The couple took a trip to the Carribeans to celebrate their engagement.

About half a year later, in September 2015, the couple tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding attended by close family and friends.

About a year after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Kodah Dash Dyrdek in September 2016.

On Saturday 24th June 2017, Bryiana and Rob took to their Instagram accounts to reveal that their second baby, a girl, is on the way. They hosted a party with close family and friends where they revealed the sex of the baby.

It’s a girl!!! 🎀💗💞🌸🌷💅🏽We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can’t wait to welcome our little princess into our family. 💗💗💗🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💗💗💗💗 A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Bryiana Noelle Flores Measurements

Height: 5 Feet 3 Inch; 1.6 m

Weight: 49 Kg

Body measurement: 32-24-33