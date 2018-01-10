Advertisement

Bryan Lourd is by profession a Talent Agent. Though Lourd works majorly behind the scenes in Hollywood, he has held strategic positions in the entertainment industry. Bryan has served as a partner, managing director and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) since October 1995 to date.

As a talent agent, he has played significant roles in the past to turn most of his clients into movie stars, for instance, Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Other high profile actors which he has managed or is still managing include Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Alejandro Inarritu, Darren Aronofsky and Spike Jonze.

Bryan Lourd has also contributed immensely to the growth and expansion of the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) by enhancing major partnerships such as the partnership with equity firm TPG, to own more than 50% of the agency, as well as its expansion into the world of sports which led to the creation of CAA Sports division.

Furthermore, Lourd has been a part of two major talent signings in the past decade which involves signing movie star Johnny Depp who has spent most of his career at UTA to the CAA. The other A-lister signed was Ryan Gosling, who never had a major agency representing him nor an agent for some years. Recently, Lourd finally convinced David Letterman to take part in six episodes of Netflix instead of his earlier decision to retire.

Bryan Lourd Bio

Bryan Lourd is commonly known as the Hollywood Power Agent. He was born on November 5, 1960, to parents Sherion Brice and Harvey .H. Lourd in New Iberia, Louisiana, USA and named Bryan William Lourd.





Bryan Lourd grew up in his hometown alongside his sibling Blaine Lourd, who is now an investment advisor. He, on the other hand, has always been interested in entertainment as evident from his high school days when he played major roles in musical concert and finally he went to USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism where he earned a degree in communication and journalism in 1982.

Bryan Lourd Partner, Relationship With Bruce Bozzi, Is He Gay?

The Hollywood Power Agent is said to have been in a long time relationship with his girlfriend Carrie Fisher actress though some people believed they had gotten married in 1991. The couple had their first child, Bille Lourd in 1992 but unfortunately could not have more as their marriage crashed in 1994. The split was a painful one for Carrie who felt betrayed by Bryan and publicly spoke about it. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times concerning a book she was writing, she revealed that the book prolonged the misery of her separation as it reminds her constantly that she had a child to raise alone and it was a reminder of her broken childhood days. A reflection of what she had to go through as a child whose parents divorced was being faced by her daughter. She suffered severe emotional and mental disorders from the split which made her to publicly speak up for persons with such disorders.

Carrie however, died on 27th December 2016 due to cardiac arrest on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.

After his split with Carrie, Bryan came out as gay and tied the knot with his lover Bruce Bozzi, co-owner of The Plam on October 12, 2016

Bryan Lourd Net Worth and House

Bryan has a penthouse in lower Manhattan, New York City which he bought at an estimated amount in the neighbourhood of $14 million dollars as well as a house in Los Angeles which he shares with Bozzi.

Bryan Lourd’s net worth cannot be ascertained without making reference to his professional appointments and career as a working partner, managing director and co-chairman of Creative Artist Agency for the past twenty-two years. Brayan also served on the board of directors of the InterActiveCorp and in 2011, he became a member of the board of trustees of the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

Bryan also serves on the Board of Directors of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in New York City.

President Barack Obama in 2009 appointed him to serve on the President’s Committee of Arts and Humanities where he worked four years after which he was appointed to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He was also in 2013 delegated to attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference

Bryan Lourd over the years has earned satisfactory pays from his endeavors which have accumulated to his net worth of $35millon dollars as at present.