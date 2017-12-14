Music, drama, even sports all have the ability to bind people across the various lines that seem to divide the human race.

Also included in that list is the art of dance; depending on where you hail from, dance comes in different caveats and styles. From the graces presented to us from the Middle East and the Far East in Asia to the ballerinas and to the louder, foot-tapping moves prevalent in the Caribbean and Africa, dance appears all across the globe. In this article, we’ll be looking at a young gem in this field from a family ingrained in the beautiful art.

Brooke Hyland Bio, Age, Height

Brooke Hyland is the daughter of Kelly and Randy Hyland. Her mother Kelly was a dancer herself having practiced the art for more than 30 years at the Abby Miller Dance Company. Brooke is the eldest of three kids; she was born on January 30, 1998 in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. She became a massive hit on social media, as well as on micro blogging site “Twitter” at just 19 years of age.

Standing at 1.56m, she began to take her dancing career seriously at the tender age of nine. She was also really interested in singing as well. Brooke appeared on Dance Moms in 2011 which steeply helped her popularity with a burgeoning fan base. The show focuses on the early training and careers of young children along with the tutelage provided to them by tutor, Abby Lee Miller.

She took the step of joining the show after she joined the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company, yea, just like her mom. During her time on the show Dance Moms, she finished as a top performer three times in three seasons. Her pursuit for basic academic heights brought her to Franklin Regional High School where she was joined by her younger siblings, Paige and Josh Hyland. Brooke graduated in 2016 before moving to Ohio University to further her studies where she majored in Business.





In 2011 she appeared in the music video “It’s Like Summer”. In 2012 Brooke ventured into singing, producing her first single “Summer Love Single” with the song surfacing on iTunes on July 24 of that same year, regularly bagging a top 10 spot on various music lists compiled during that time. Then came 2013 and young Brooke released her first full album “Brooke Hyland” which was received with a lot of acclaim.

She might be young, but like most celebrities in the spotlight, controversy does not seem to be afar off. It was reported that she was involved in a spat with her tutor Abby Lee Miller which blew over to a nasty rift between her tutor and mom, Kelly Hyland. Kelly was arrested by the police giving an idea to just how bad it got with the mom accusing the tutor of treating her kids wrongly behind the camera. At the end of that rather nasty episode, Paige and Kelly stopped attending the Abby Miller Dance Company.

Brooke Hyland Dating, Boyfriend

High school love can be a very beautiful thing and that can be said that for Brooke and her high school sweetheart, Nolan Betts. Nolan himself after leaving high school got accepted into Penn State University and majored in Computer Engineering. The young couple has been together for five years. Getting glimpses into their love life through their online social media posts show that they are truly into each other.

The fall of 2013 brought with it a little bit of rumor peddling for the young couple as Twitter was awash with tweets about Brooke being pregnant with Nolan’s baby. Following varying reactions from fans and onlookers, the story eventually faded out as it could not be proven. Nolan Betts is a social media sensation like his love mate and through many of Brooke’s posts she often expresses how blessed she feels having him as a boyfriend.

Brooke Hyland Siblings

The other Hyland children are not in any way less impressive than their elder sibling, Brooke. Along with Brooke, Paige and Josh are also stars on the Lifetime hit reality series Dance Moms. Josh Hyland is the middle child between Paige and Brooke. He used to dance when he was younger in a trio that included Paige and Chloe Lukasiak, a fellow Dance Moms’ star called Mr. Touchdown.

Young Josh after moving on from dancing has gone on to become an avid hockey player. Paige Hyland was also a star on Dance Moms; she filed a lawsuit against the show producers for intentional emotional distress. She began dancing at two when she entered Abby Miller Dance Company and joined Dance Moms at nine. She also found a career on YouTube as an entertainer.

Brooke Hyland Net Worth

Being a dancer, singer and former reality TV star, Brooke Hyland is sure to have amassed a substantial net worth during her still young career. The net worth stands at an estimated $250,000.