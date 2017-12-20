From across the northern border on the North America continent, between Canada and the United States of America, there has been years of migration, people coming and going both ways. One of such people is the Canadian born Brooke D’Orsay.

Brooke D’Orsay Bio

Brooke D’Orsay was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on the 17 of February 1982. She is of Huguenot origin. She is a very secretive person and information concerning her early life is rare and somewhat contradictory as they vary from one source to the other. Brooke D’Orsay was born to William D’Orsay and her mother Jackie D’Orsay.

Her father, William worked at a local university as a professor and her mother, Jackie was a chemical lab assistant at the same facility as William. The family was that a middle-class home and Brooke was brought up there, attending the local school.

She made it out by graduating at the age of 16. Before and after getting into high school, Brooke began to get in tune with acting as she was involved in a host of theatre performances and auditions all the way up to the point where in 2001, she landed herself a role in a movie ‘Why Can’t I Be A Movie Star’ where she played the character of Jennifer Kruz.





This was her first major role and from then on, her table began to entertain numerous offers for her services. She played the roles of Sandy in Truths of Insanity, Cassandra in Fortune’s Sweet Kiss, Lisa in Home Security, Veronica on The Skulls III, as Jessica in Room 10, as Breanna in the movie It’s a Boy Girl Thing, as Brooke on King’s Ransom, and as Clarissa in Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.

The domain of television series has not been left without a touch of what this beauty has to offer. Brooke portrayed the role of Justinne on Soul Food, Felicity Fury on Ace Lightning, Ellen on Doc, Heather Robbins on wild Card, Eve Kindley on Beautiful Girl, Robin on Two and a Half Men, Christy on The Big Bang Theory and as Margaret on How I Met Your Mother.

Brooke has had other minor television roles which include acting in My Life as a movie, Then Comes Marriage, Smothered, Everybody’s Doing It just to mention a few.

Is Brooke D’Orsay Married? Husband

As previously stated, Brooke D’Orsay is a rather very private person. Rarely giving up information about herself and relationship status had led to unverified rumours about her sexuality. For a long period of time, onlookers were kept in the dark concerning her romantic life as there were no talks of children, marriages, dating or the like around Brooke.

It was however discovered that she was indeed involved with someone and they had been a longtime feature as well. Since the start of her career, Brooke has been dating Greg Coolidge, an actor, producer, director involved with television since 1995. This she revealed in 2012 and also made mention of plans to get married. Her personal life is so well under the wraps that it has been difficult to hear more than just utter silence.

Brooke D’Orsay Net Worth

As usual with pretty Brooke D’Orsay, telling exactly how much she has amassed is difficult to ascertain. With that being said, with the fact that she has featured in quite a number of projects, movies and television series along with the fact that she and long-term boyfriend Greg Coolidge had sold their house on the Hollywood Hills West for over $2 million, it is safe to assume that her net worth runs into the millions. Sources though have put it at $3 million.

Brooke D’Orsay Body Measurements

Brooke D’Orsay is a real beauty. She stands at a height of 5 feet 9 inches. She weighs in at 50kg. With an impressive body, she has her body measurements at 34-25-34 inches.