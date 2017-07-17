She may not be old, but this actress has been around for quite some time and she has been killing it in the movie industry. It is in that vein that we are going to check out the topic of Brittany O’Grady’s age, boyfriend, dating, wiki and her bio. This topic will certainly prove to be as educative and entertaining as possible, so sit tight and concentrate as we get started on the topic beginning with Brittany O’Grady’s age.

Brittany O’Grady’s Age/Wiki/Bio

To get started on the topic of Brittany O’Grady’s age, we have to first state that she was born on June 2, 1996 to her Native American parents Mike and Monique in addition to that, she also has a younger brother named Mike Jr. This means that the star is currently 21 years of age. That concludes the topic of Brittany O’Grady’s age.

As we mentioned earlier, the star has been around for quite some time. O’Grady has been performing professionally since she was 4 years old. She has got experience in TV, print, commercial, theater, dancing as well as singing too. In addition to that, she has also starred in 2014 guest star appearance on the ABC-TV’s Trophy Wife and the Investigation Discovery’s Tabloid.

She has also been cast with several of the Washington area theaters which also includes The Tony Award-winning Signature Theater, Historic Ford’s Theater, The Little Theater of Alexandria, Encore Stage and Studio and critically acclaimed movement-based Synetic Theater. O’Grady has worked as the face of the national Food Stamp Program as well.

Brittany was attending Pepperdine University on Theater Scholarship when she got a call to give an audition for the Star. At that time, she was making her appearance in the school production of South Pacific. When Brittany got that part, she withdrew from the classes for making the Star pilot. According to the IMDb bio of her, she has appeared in national as well as ad campaigns and the public service announcements.

She came into the limelight after making her appearance as Nadia on the Messengers and as Simone on the Star. All in all, she has not revealed much about her personal life, but there is no doubt that more information about her will soon make its way into the public eye. To find out more about her, one would simply need to follow her on her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Seeing as she has carved quite the niche for herself, the star has quite the sizable net worth. In 2017, her net worth was approximated to be about $700 thousand. This is undoubtedly very impressive.

Brittany O’Grady’s Boyfriend/Dating

Seeing as she has kept most of the information about her under lock and key, there is no doubt at all that we will not be able to find out much about this very personal aspect of her life. She has not made any attempts to reveal anything about her love life and the media has not been able to catch any information on that.

Based on that, we can assume that she is currently single. On that note, we have come to the end of the topic Brittany O’Grady’s age, boyfriend, dating, wiki and her bio.