Never sagged your ribs with laughter before? I bet you need to meet and listen to the jokes and comic moves of award-winning Brittany Furlan.

Brittany Furlan is an American comedian and internet personality who was one of the top female Vine video makers thanks to her mind-blowing and engaging comedy sketches.

Brittany Furlan is undoubtedly one of the funniest vine stars you will ever come across. One of her latest appearances was in 2014 when she starred in the music video for the song “Fireball” by Pitbull featuring John Ryan. She is, however, famous for posting short 6-second videos on Vine.

Born on September 5, 1986, in Philadelphia, Miss Furlan and her family moved to Los Angeles, California where she took up a career as an actress. Following her unique acting skills, Furlan pushed further into becoming a coming actor and today voice reaches far and wide, relaxing the nerves of her numerous fans.

Brittany Furlan Hot Pics, Instagram

Not only is the former comic queen of Vine loved for her superb voice and giftings in making people laugh, Miss Furlan is equally cute – call it hot, sexy or chicky, Furlan does fit into any of these names.

She expanded her qualities and hot body to various social media including Instagram, YouTube and television and her appearances on MTV’s Ridiculousness and E!’s The Soup. Furlan boasts about 2.29 million followers as at July 2017, while she follows about 5000 people including the well-known actor and director Johannes Bartl and the renown American fashion model and winner of America’s Next Top Model Cycle 19 Laura James, among others.

Her measurements are 34C-24-30 and she weighs 105 pounds. Check out some of her hot pictures on Instagram

Crazy that Gucci came out with a line of backpacks featuring your ex A post shared by brittanyfurlan (@brittanyfurlan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

So Saturday's going great, found this mushroom that looks like a titty 📸[email protected] A post shared by brittanyfurlan (@brittanyfurlan) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Her growing popularity was demonstrated on some websites’ homepages like Buzzfeed, Yahoo, and MSN and she has been interviewed by AOL, Variety, and Tubefilter.

Many speculated that Brittany Furlan had a plastic surgery, but she hasn’t confirmed anything so far.

Brittany Furlan Boyfriend

Aside from being one of the funniest vine stars, Furlan is equally open about her personal life and who she is currently dating.

She first got involved in a romantic relationship with director Randal Kirk. She got engaged to him and in turn, Kirk helped her with her Vining production.

“[I] must say, most of my inspiration just comes from what I am experiencing in my life. I use comedy as a way of coping with some of the more difficult things. When I’m really stuck I can always bounce ideas back and forth with my boyfriend, Randal Kirk. He’s a director so he has this outlandish mind, and he helps me to see things from another perspective,” Furlan said while describing how happy she was with Kirk’s support in her career.

But the planned union was cut short as Brittany Furlan on May 19, 2015, took to her Facebook to reveal that she is single after the four years of relationship. In the same year, she took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she will get married in a year or next two years.

Guys… If I’m not married in the next year or two… pic.twitter.com/Jpti8kgPUn — @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) December 3, 2015

In the recent years, Furlan revealed she is in a new relationship with Tommy Lee, the Mötley Crüe drummer who seems to be over 24 years older than her.

In her recent post on Instagram, Furlan expressed how she feels about her new lover.

Be with someone who looks at you like you're tacos ❤️🌮 A post shared by brittanyfurlan (@brittanyfurlan) on Sep 10, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

During her 31st birthday celebration, Furlan returned to her Twitter to express her joy about her life and career so far.

“I want to thank my partner [Tommy] for showing me the light in the dark, for being my best friend and such an encouraging and incredible spirit. I love you so much bb. You are more than I could’ve ever asked for”

Tommy Lee, 54, kisses former Vine star Brittany Furlan, 30 https://t.co/lcmznFZewO pic.twitter.com/VyQZYjwVfH — Zesty Cali News (@zesty_cali) June 22, 2017

The two seem happy with each other although Furlan’s dream of becoming a bride is not yet fulfilled.

Brittany is the first girlfriend linked to Tommy since his 2014 engagement to Methods of Mayhem featured singer, Sofia Toufa. We look forward to seeing more of their happy union.

Brittany Furlan Net Worth, Wiki

Brittany Furlan’s net worth is almost clocking $1 million which she gathered both from her roles in Vine and other social activities. She is known for her work on We Are Your Friends (2015), How to Have Sex on a Plane (2015) and Facebook Is Not Your Friend (2014).

She also makes her earnings from her multiple short comic videos on YouTube, Instagram, and SnapChat. Currently, it is believed that Furlan earns about $12,000 from her short videos on YouTube alone. Also, her wide audience would allow her to work with various brands and companies- mainly for product endorsements.

Some of her recent appearances include her supporting role in the independent film, Dreamland, her appearance on the screens in Robot Chicken, After Dark with Julian Clark, Movie Nights, and All Wrong all released in 2016.

Furlan was also cast as Ms Cardigan in the Youtube Red Original series, Foursome, which starred Meghan Falcone, Jennifer McAllister, and Rickey Thompson. Currently, the internet personality lives with much comfort.

Interestingly, she has two adorable dogs who has been part of her life and family.