Advertisement

For almost two decades, pop superstar Britney Spears has held her ground as a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry.

Britney Jean Spears is a famous American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress who started as a child star. As early as three years old, she picked interest in entertainment and began taking dance lessons. Her milestones in the industry have put her name on the halls of history as one of the greatest pop artists from the west.

Perhaps aided by her early start, Britney was considered a particularly gifted child performer while growing up. She competed and won several children’s talent hunt show, as well as state-level competitions. Her first two albums, Baby One More Time and Oops!…I Did it Again topped and hogged the charts and also broke records. Both albums sold over 20 million copies worldwide. At the time, Billboard recognized her as the best-selling female artist of the twenty-first century in 2009. In addition, her album Oops!…I Did it Again became the highest debut week album by a female with over 1.3 million copies.

Britney Spears Wiki

The star who was “born to make you happy” came into the world on December 2, 1981, in McComb, Mississippi. She was born to American author Lynne Irene Bridges and James Parnell Spears. Regardless of the flamboyant life, she’s currently living, Britney grew up under strict religious influences of a conservative evangelical Protestant Christian family. She even sang in the Baptist church choir as a child as she discovered her passion for singing at an early stage.

Read Also: Gwen Stefani Relationship with Blake Shelton, Husband, Kids, Divorce, Wiki

She was already taking dance classes at the age of three and also attended gymnastics and voice lessons, winning many state-level competitions and children’s talent shows. Nevertheless, her local stage debut came at age five when she sang “What Child Is This?” at her kindergarten graduation.





Apparently, having a supportive mother is a vital part of becoming a world-class star, Britney Spears can attest to that. Her mother who became her number one fan took her to audition for a spot on the Disney Channel’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club when she was 8. Though she didn’t get the part because she was too young at the time, she went on to showcase her vocal talents on the popular entertainment competition Star Search in 1992.

Notwithstanding her failed first trial, Britney tried again for The All-New Mickey Mouse Club when she was 11 and this time, she was picked for the cast. She starred alongside other budding stars including Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and actress Keri Russell.

Subsequently, Britney focused on developing her musical career after the show was cancelled in 1995. She signed with Jive Records and on January 12, 1999, she released her first studio album, “…Baby One More Time.” It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum twice by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after one month. The title track of the album which was released as the lead single sold 500,000 copies on its first day and peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The single topped the chart for two consecutive weeks and has sold more than 10 million as of today, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

If you thought her debut in the music industry was a smashing one, then you need to brace yourself for her sophomore. While the dust was yet to settle from her dramatic rise to fame, Britney released Oops!… I Did It Again in 2000. The title track was an instant No. 1 hit on the album charts, selling more than 1 million copies in its first week.

Rea Also: Aimee Osbourne Age, Wiki, Married, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Bio

Later in the 2000s, Britney dabbled into acting. She took a leading role in the feature film Crossroads, a drama which grossed more than $60 million worldwide. Following series of personal crisis which saw her career take a nosedive, Britney made a triumphant return, bagging three MTV Video Music Awards, for the single “Piece of Me.”

Britney Spears Kids, Sister, Boyfriend, Husband

The pop star married childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada in January 2004, but the marriage was annulled 55 hours later. Later the same year, she became engaged to Kevin Federline, an American backup dancer, after 3 months of dating. They got married and had their first child Sean Preston Federline in 2005. Britney gave birth to her second child, Jayden James Federline in 2006. In the same year, she filed for divorce from Federline, citing irreconcilable differences.

After her two failed marriages, Britney didn’t bother to try again. However, from 2014 to 2015, she was in a relationship with writer and producer Charlie Ebersol and in 2017, she began dating model Sam Asghari who is quite younger than her. Early in 2018, the rumour mill has it that she may have received an engagement ring from her 23-year-old boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Britney is not the only member of her family who made headlines for the wrong reasons in the past. Back in 2007, her younger sister, actress Jamie Lynn, announced that she was pregnant at the age of 16. Thus, she became a controversial symbol of teen pregnancy. Jamie Lynn is an American actress, singer and songwriter with a lot of hit movies under her belt.

Britney Spears Height, Legs

The star has never been shy to flaunt her natural assets, especially her legs. She fell and injured her left knee during the music video shoot for “Outrageous” in 2004 and had to go through arthroscopic surgery. She was forced to remain six weeks with a thigh brace, followed by eight to twelve weeks of rehabilitation. Britney Spears’ height is 1.63 m.

Despite the vicissitudes of life that have plagued her and overly affected her career, Britney still holds her own in the industry. Her last estimated net worth as of 2017 is $200 million.