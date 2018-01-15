Advertisement

Brian Redban is an American comedian and a co-host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He is also the founder of a comedy group called Deathsquad. He was born on the 4th of August 1974 in Columbus, Ohio, but due to privacy reasons, there is little or no information about his parents and his childhood.

Brian Redban – Bio

Earlier in his life, it was known that he taught himself to edit videos and he was hired by Rogan to work at Gateway computer store in Ohio. Brian Redban worked as a producer and edited videos for his website after he accepted Rogan’s offer.

To work in his new position, he relocated to California where he thought of and searched out ways to make his hours of editing count. Furthermore, Brian wanted an interactive platform where viewers can be much more involved in the show.

Live Stream

After a couple of gigs, he finally got his chance when Rogan suggested hosting a live stream with Brian to talk to fans in a chat room using the audio of the video stream as a podcast. Brian and Rogan recorded the first episode on the 24th December 2009 and it initially started as a live weekly broadcast on Ustream but they gradually built and anchored it until it became a popular podcast on iTunes. He worked as a producer on the show for four years.

Brian Redban executive-produced the adult-themed live comedy show and podcast series The Naughty Show which first aired in 2011. He further went on to produce Chronic-son in 2015, The Cultural High in 2014, and he created the comic drama gathering titled ‘Deathsquad.





Following his many success at what he does, it soon came to light to light that Brian Redban had no prior knowledge or experience with audio engineering, and that he taught himself to operate the mixing board and microphone setups.

He is a versatile person who has worked in different fields as a producer, as a comedian and as a director and producer. He has a few movies to his name too. He was the co-creator of the YouTube show ‘Rogan Watch’ which was deleted on the basis of personal embarrassment content infringement rights and that’s just about how much we know about the show being off-air.

Podcast – The Joe Rogan Experience

Brian Redban teamed up with Joe Rogan to roll out a free audio and video talk podcast hosted by Joe Rogan. This show has about 1,053 episodes that we know of and it was launched on the 24th of December 2009.

It has hosted a couple of popular faces from different walks of life like athletes, scientists, comedians, producers, writers, and musicians. A few notable names include; Lance Armstrong, Amy Schumer, Lawrence Krauss, Russell Peters, Sam Harris, Guy Ritchie, Kid Cudi among other people who have been on this show.

The show has become one of the most popular podcasts in the United States, it first entered Top 100 podcasts on iTunes nine months after its launch and it was voted Best Comedy Podcast of 2012.

Joe Rogan

Like his counterpart, Joseph James Rogan born on the 11th of August 1967, is an American comedian and podcast host. He has always been a fan of the comedy world ever since he was a kid and he eventually started his career in comedy in 1988.

Brian Redban’s Net Worth

According to sources, we learned that Brian Redban’s net worth is well over $500,000. He also runs his own personal podcast; Deathsquad Podcast Network and was nominated for Shorty Award for Best Web Series.

Brian Redban’s Girlfriend and Social Media

We know that there is a lady whom he refers to as ‘Missing Toe’ and once he revealed this in 2016, all of his subsequent posts have included himself and his bae. They have managed to keep their relationship on the low, but we do know that they are happy together and we wish them the very best.

Brian Redban has an active social media account. His Instagram account has over 96k followers and most of his posts are about his personal life with Bae, outings, and promotion of his brand Deathsquad and merchandise.

He also operates an active and verified Twitter account with over 189k followers.