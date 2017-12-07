Brian Hallisay is an American actor who is best known for his works on the small screen, most notably, Privileged, The Client List, and Revenge. Here is all you need to know about his professional and personal life.

Brian Hallisay Bio

Brian Hallisay was born on October 31, 1978, in Washington, D.C. He attended Gonzaga College High School from where he graduated in 1996. During his high school days, Hallisay played basketball. In a 2008 interview with Chicago Tribune, the actor said that he would absolutely love to trade places with LeBron James. “It would be fascinating to have that much talent for one day,” he told the magazine.

Hallisay developed a passion for acting at a very early age, however, he chose first to pursue one of his other interests – history and economics. Brian in 2000, graduated with a degree in history and economics from Cornell University, one of the Ivy League Colleges.

“It had always been a childhood dream to become an actor,” Brian told the Chicago Tribune in 2008, three years into his acting career. “I also liked history and economics, so I pursued them in college.”

Before launching his acting career, Hallisay worked in Wall Street as an investment banker for 5 years. Speaking to Starrymag.com about why he decided to trade investment banking for acting, Brian said;





“I was slaving away at that and I had a really good time with it, but it got to the point where I said, ‘You know, I had always dreamed about seeing what acting was all about and television.’ So, I moved out to Los Angeles six years ago and gave it a shot.”

When Brian switched careers to acting, he started out in the small screen with small roles in The Inside and Strong Medicine. In 2006, he appeared in direct-to-DVD film Bottoms Up opposite socialite Paris Hilton. Brain continued to land small/guest roles in TV shows (including Without a Trace, CSI: NY, Bones, and Bionic Woman) until 2008 when he got his first main role in the CW comedy-drama series Privileged.

“To be honest, the hardest part of the entire job has been wearing the tennis outfits that they are putting me in,” Hallisay said about his role in Privileged. “I’m getting over it and realizing that it is part of a world that I am not necessarily familiar with.”

Unfortunately, the series was canceled after one season and Hallisay was back to getting just guest roles. His next main role came in The Client List, a Fox drama that premiered in 2012. Brian had started on the series as a recurring cast before his character was promoted to a series regular in the second season.

He also had a recurring cum main role in Revenge beginning from the fourth season. Brian’s most notable big-screen gig came in 2014 in Clint Eastwood’s biographical war drama film American Sniper. Hallisay played the role of Captain Gillespie in the film which became the highest grossing film in the United States in 2014 and Eastwood’s highest-grossing film ever. It fetched 547.4 million from the global box office with $350 million of that lot from the US. The film’s budget was a little under $60 million.

Brian Hallisay Relationship with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Married

Brian Hallisay Relationship with Jennifer Love Hewitt is that of a husband and a wife. The duo met on the set of Lifetime series, The Client List where they played as husband and wife, although Kyle Parks (Hallisay’s character in the series) later abandoned her.

News hit the media in 2013 that Hallisay was engaged to Jennifer who at the time was pregnant. Later in 2013, they got married in a secret and intimate wedding. On November 13th, 2013, the couple became first-time parents to a daughter named Autumn James Hallisay. Their second child, a son named Atticus was born in June 2015.

Brian Hallisay Net Worth

Hallisay has an averagely successful career in the entertainment industry. He has been able to amass a net worth of $2 million. Though not a chicken feed, it dwarfs when compared to his wife’s net worth of $18 million.

Height: 6 feet 2 inches