If the trivia is; How many children does Eddie Murphy have, your answer should be 9, With 5 different women. Among the famous comedian’s children is Bria Murphy.

The beautiful woman who rose in the shadows of her entertaining parents is an actress, a model, and TV star. Although she may not be as popular as many other actors, she has as well got her own place.

Bria Murphy Wiki/Bio/Siblings/Age

Bria Murphy was born as Bria Liana Murphy on November 18, 1989, in California. Both her parents are in the Entertainment industry with her father as Eddie Murphy who unless you are still under the stones or somewhere close to that, you will know as a timeless actor and comedian. Her mother is Nichole Murphy who is a fashion model, television personality, and designer. Even though she hasn’t taken acting seriously, Nicole has also had some roles there.

With such parents, Bria seemed rightly cut out for the entertainment industry. So it turned out.

With both her parents she has five other siblings; Shayne Audra Murphy, Bella, Zola Murphy Murphy, and Miles Murphy. After 17 years which her parent’s marriage survived before crumbling, she got other half siblings including Christian, Eric, Izzy, and Angel from her father.

Although her growth in the entertainment industry has mostly been attributed to her parents, it is fair enough to indicate that the 28-year-old has also played her part rather faithfully.

Her acting career didn’t begin as early as children of other stars such as Will Smith. Rather, she only began acting in 2011 when she took part in the TV series, “Love That Girl”. Her next appearance was in another TV series, “Baby Daddy” which was in 2012.

From then on, she has gone on to make various appearances including in the 2015 hit, ‘The Start Up’, and 2016’s comedy, “Amateur Night”

For her modeling career which she has also made a name for herself in, the Brunet followed the footsteps of her mother when she was 18.

Bria Murphy Dating, Family

Aged 28 as of 2017, Bria has been in some relationships in the past. She was reported to have dated Pleasure P (Marcus Ramone Cooper) who is an American R and B singer. The relationship between the duo didn’t last very long as they ended up parting ways.

Although there was no explanation given for the breakup of the two, Pleasure P who was accused of molesting his 3-year-old nephew and almost doing same to his 4-year-old niece, said he had nothing against the actress as she stood by him through his trying times.

“She held me down… so I can never say nothing bad, but at the end of the day, you got to look at her and say ‘Well damn, she never lived her life. She was younger, I’m older. I’ve been experienced, I’ve been on the road. I’ve been doing my thing. I travel from city to city. She got to experience life too!’ You got to give her that,” the singer said about her.

Another person that was reported to have had his eyes on the actress was said to be Brandon Jennings. The basketball star was even said to have broken up with his pregnant Ex because he had his eyes on the actress. That, however, seemed to be the farthest it went as there is no indication that the two had anything running in the relationship sense. They were never even said to be friends.

Apart from these, there is no indication that she has dated other men, which of course would be very surprising considering that she is beautiful enough to turn many eyes.

Other Quick Facts

Bria Murphy has a height of over 5 feet 9inches. The African-American actress has a well-shaped figure and she has a good physique.

An actress and a model who has quite rightly put in some energy into all she does, Bria Murphy has a net worth of $2.5 million dollars.

One interesting thing about her family is that there is a good number of them that are in the entertainment industry. While both her parents are actors, her uncle Charles Q. Murphy was also an actor. Shayne Audra Murphy who is her younger sister is also a model, as her brother is a Visual Effect Artist.