Brendon Urie is an American musician best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Panic! at the Disco which he joined when he was in high school. He happens to be the only remaining original member at left on the group. Panic! has released at least 5 studio album. The band enjoyed an instant success after the release of their single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” (2005) from their debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out helped to propel the sales of the album.

Brendon Boyd Urie was born on April 12, 1987, in St. George, Utah to Grace and Boyd Urie. The half Hawaiian native Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas where he would meet his future bandmates. As an upcoming act without the support of his Mormon parents who were against his music, Urie began to work on his own to pay for studio rehearsal time. Urie worked at Tropical Smoothie Cafe singing to customers for money.

In October 2013, Panic’s fourth studio album entitled; Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! was released and it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The group’s fifth studio album, Death of a Bachelor released on January 15, 2016, became their first album to peak atop the Billboard charts and also bring them their best first-week sales.

In addition to doing his own music, Brendon has featured with other artists, most notably the Fall Out Boy. Brendon was among those who sang the 2008 Coca-Cola song “Open Happiness” which also featured the likes of Patrick Stump, Cee-Lo Green, Travis McCoy and more.

Brendon Urie Wife, Wedding

Brendon became engaged to Sarah Orzechowski in September 2011. Sarah, born on February 23, 1987, in Detroit Michigan is a skin-care enthusiast who boasts an incredible social media following.

Urie had met Sarah in 2008 while he toured for his band’s sophomore effort “Pretty. Odd.” On his Reddit AMA, Urie penned;





“I met Sarah while touring for Pretty. Odd.. She was dating someone else at the time, but I couldn’t get her out of my mind. By some good fortune and some help from mutual friends, we met up again 8 months later when she happened to be single. We’ve been smiling with each other ever since. Goddamn, she’s amazing.”

After about 2 years of engagement, the pair decided to get married on April 27, 2013, at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California. The wedding was a glamorous one with Sarah rocking a Vera Wang dress.

“It was very important for us to have this day reflect our love for one another, something beautiful, romantic, whimsical, and unique,” Sarah told Green Wedding Shoes about her wedding. “Every detail really came together the day of and we became very emotional when we finally got to see it all at once. We were honestly speechless at how beautiful everything was – it truly felt like a real life fairy tale.”

Indeed the wedding was a simple yet classy one. The couple’s first dance as a couple was to Journey’s Faithfully. Urie and Sarah have since stayed strong. Months after they got married, Urie’s fans began attacking his wife in a string of negative comments across her social media accounts. Urie was sure to back her and even clapped back at haters on social media.

“It disgusts me the shit “fans” will say about the people I love most. If you’re one of them, just know I think you’re shit. Get fucked.”

Brendon Urie Is He Gay?

The rumors of being gay have plagued Brendon Urie for a long time in his career. However, Brendon became his own undoing when he revealed that he had experimented with men. Addressing the gay rumors in a 2013 interview with Pride Source, Urie said;

“Overall I’m more attracted to women. Like with my wife, I’m just so insanely in love and attracted to my wife that I go, ‘Well, OK, my love of musicals can’t trump that I love pussy.’”

In another instance, Brendon said; “I guess if I had to classify myself, I’d say I’m straight.”

Brendon Urie Net Worth: $8 million

Brendon Urie Height: 5 feet 8.5 inches