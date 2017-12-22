Young, multi-talented and hardworking, Breanna Yde is one of Hollywood’s fast-rising teen sensations. With over one million followers across major social media platforms and a list of filmography credits that is continuously growing; Breanna Yde is gradually becoming a force to be reckoned with.

She is basically living the life most kids her age can only dream of.

Breanna Yde – Bio, Age, Height

Breanna Nicole Yde (otherwise known as Bre/Koala) was born on the 11th of June, 2003 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia and she is 5 feet tall.

Yde has dual citizenship as she moved to America (Los Angeles, California) in 2005 at the age of 2. Asides Los Angeles, she has lived in Las Vegas and San Diego (where she took acting and music classes at John Robert Powers School in 2009).

Breanna Yde’s affiliation with John Robert Powers School opened doors for her, one of such doors was an opportunity to perform at the International Presentation of Performers in Las Vegas. Her performance caught the eye of many, notably, the Los Angeles based Coast to Coast Talent Group (they signed her up and helped her land a couple of commercials and roles in short films).





Her Singing Career

Yde is an excellent singer and her singing talent has given her some roles in singing movies. Breanna’s style of singing is inspired by two of her favorite musicians Tori Kelly and Ed Sheeran.

Although she does covers of famous songs from time to time, Breanna writes her own songs and also plays some musical instruments that include piano, guitar, ukulele, and drums.

TV Series And Films

Within 8 years, Breanna Yde has been involved in a good number of TV series and films. Some of her filmography credits include: Annie in a short film called “Social Studies” (2009), Young Sibby Dark in the film; “Level 26: Dark Prophecy” (2010).

Within 8 years, Breanna Yde has been involved in a good number of TV series and films. Some of her filmography credits include: Annie in a short film called "Social Studies" (2009), Young Sibby Dark in the film; "Level 26: Dark Prophecy" (2010).

She made a cameo appearance as Little Girl in the "Challenge Accepted" episode of the American sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" (2011). Breanna Yde got her major breakthrough as Frankie Hathaway the main character in the American sitcom (which aired on Nickelodeon) "The Haunted Hathaways" (2013-2015).

Yde starred as Charlie in the short film “Charlie at a Grown-Up Dinner” (2014), Zoey in TV film “Santa Hunters” (2014), Grace in Nickelodeon TV series “Instant Mom” (2015), and she starred as herself in the TV special; “Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday”.

She plays the role of the main character Tomika in the American musical-comedy series; “School of Rock” (2016 to date; for which she earned a nomination in the Favorite Female TV Star category of the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, this happens to be one of her more popular roles).

Breanna Yde is the voice of Ronnie Anne in the Nickelodeon animated series “The Loud House” (2016 to date), and she starred as Akimi in the film “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” (2017).

Breanna Yde Parents, Siblings, House

Breanna Yde was born to Australian-American dad Bill Yde (co-founder of Global Traffic Network) and a Filipino-American mom. Her parents have 6 children together and Breanna is the youngest, having three older brothers and two older sisters.

Nichole is very close to her parents and has often posted pictures of them on her social media platforms.

Breanna Yde Boyfriend

Considering Breanna’s young age, she is understandably single and lives with her parents in Los Angeles, California. She is currently focused on her fast-growing career and sees no need for a romantic relationship for now.

Breanna is a dog lover, she owns two dogs; a yellow Labrador and a white Bichon (named; snowflake).

Hobbies

When she’s not acting, singing, or playing a musical instrument, she spends her time involved in sports like basketball, football, tennis, golf, skiing etc.

Social Media

Breanna Yde is pretty much active on social media, she has over one million followers (on Instagram) and over 69 thousand followers on Twitter. Her Twitter timeline seems to have more activity (over eight thousand tweets) as opposed to her Instagram account (over six hundred posts).

She posts a lot of her singing activities and personal photos on her Instagram account. Breanna is more responsive on Twitter, she occasionally replies to her fans comments and questions on her timeline.