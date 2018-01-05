Advertisement

American actor, Brandon Larracuente was introduced to the world of theatre after a church chorus leader scouted him for a pair of operas at the very tender age of four.

The actor who first became known for his portrayal of Ben Rayburn in the Netflix series Bloodline, went on to bag another big role as Jeff Atkins on another Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

Popularly known by his fans as a fitness freak, Brandon leaves the ladies drooling with his spicy pictures on social media. He regularly posts his pictures on Instagram while working out in the gym and boy, do they look good! He also posts a lot of pictures of himself and his friends, as well as behind the scenes shots from his shows on his Instagram account.

According to Brandon, he was bullied as a kid, hence the passion for fitness. He used it as an escape to fight his insecurities.

Brandon Larracuente Bio, Wiki, Ethnicity

Brandon Larracuente was born in Pleasantville, NY, USA on 16 November 1994. He’s a from Puerto Rican family. At the age of 4, he was introduced to the world of theatre when he was asked to be a part of two operas at the New Rochelle Opera House. Nevertheless, his acting career started at the age of 8, when he starred in an Off-Broadway show called Desire. When his family moved to Florida, Brandon played a role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and at the Orlando Repertory Theatre in It’s a wonderful life.

He has had several feature film credits including 2017’s Baywatch and 2016’s Max Steel. But Brandon first swung to fame for his role in the Netflix series Bloodline. He portrays Ben Rayburn, the son of Kyle Chandler and Jacinda Barett’s characters John and Diana Rayburn in the show.

Subsequently, he bagged the role of Jeff Atkins on another Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. While Brandon had auditioned for Zach Dempsey’s character in the 13 Reasons Why he got selected for Jeff Atkins instead. In the end, the role got huge popularity among fans.

Within three weeks after its debut, the show quickly became Netflix’s most popular on social media. For the most part, one thing a lot of fans have come to agree on is this: #JeffDeservedBetter. In the series, a star baseball player who needed more than a little help with his English homework, Jeff Atkins pushes his tutor Clay Jensen to take risks in life, especially where Hannah Baker is involved. Notably, he knows Clay likes Hannah and coaxes his friend out of his shell as much as he can.

However, a painful reality sets in at episode 10 when Jeff died before the school year started. His death was as a result of a car accident that was ruled as a drinking-and-driving episode. His death affects a lot of the kids at Liberty High, especially Hannah and Sherri, who knocked over the stop sign at the intersection which would become the site of the car crash.

Clay is also affected as he didn’t realize how close he and Jeff were until it was too late.

After his on-screen death, Brandon took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from behind the scenes of the show’s production, shedding light on one of the series’ most sensitive moments. He prompted fans to continue their campaign that his character, Jeff Atkins, deserves justice after his untimely death.

Consequently, fans immediately started responding through the comment section that Jeff deserved better and that they wish the character had been kept around for longer. Apparently, we just have to wait and see if the writers end up re-visiting Jeff’s storyline and possibly bring him back. From his performance in the 13 Reasons Why, Brandon has been a new crush to most of his fans. His great acting prowess is really something to write home about.

Brandon Larracuente Height, Parents

The twenty-three-year-old actor added an attractive height of 1.83 m to his good looks. Though not much is known about them, both of his parents were New York City police officers. He doesn’t talk about them much, but from the available deets, his father is Israel Larracuente, a retired New York homicide detective.

Is Brandon Larracuente Gay? Girlfriend

For what it’s worth Brandon is not gay. His impressive physique posture has led many people to think that he might be gay. Regardless, the rumor making the rounds about his sexuality is not founded.

In fact, Brandon has a girlfriend and her name is Jazmin Garcia. They post photos of each other frequently on social media and they attend events together, looking absolutely adorable together.