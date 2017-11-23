Brandi Padilla is best known as the wife of former NBA star Kevin Garnett. Thanks to her model-like figure, Padilla has appeared on numerous hottest WAGs (wives and girlfriends of high-profile professional athletes) lists.

Brandi Padilla Bio, Career

Brandi Alyssa Padilla was born on January 25th, 1976, in the United States. While her dad’s name isn’t known, Brandi’s mother is named Bernardette Padilla. She is a native of San Pedro. Brandi has a sister named Lisa Padilla who is married to popular Def Jam producer Jimmy Jam Harris. It appears the Padilla sisters have a thing for famous men…

Brandi and her husband try to keep their private lives away from the media as much as they can, thus not much is known about Brandi’s upbringing and the schools she attended. There is no information about what she does for a career, however, some sources have claimed that she is a model, but there are not enough facts to confirm that.

Brandi Padilla Married/Husband

Brandi Padilla was just a regular chick until her marriage to Kevin thrust her into the limelight. It is not clear how and when the couple met, but when they were ready to walk down the aisle, they let the media know.

After several years of dating, Brandi and Kevin tied the knot in July 2004 in an uber private ceremony in California. As a result of the wedding, Kevin was unable to attend the Athens Olympic Games. 2004 was indeed a good year for Kevin as he was named NBA’s Most Valuable Player.





In 2007, when Garrett left the Minnesota Timberwolves for the Boston Celtics, the couple purchased an 8,000 square foot mansion in Concord, Massachusetts, for approximately $4.6 million. Designed by Boston’s Machado and Silvetti Associates, the mansion featured floor-to-ceiling windows, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a media room a wine cellar, and a gym.

When Kevin was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, the couple sold the mansion for a loss at $3.635 million.

“You ready B”… ♠😎😂!!! A post shared by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix) on Aug 26, 2016 at 9:24am PDT

Brandi’s marriage to Kevin was threatened by a rumor that Kevin had been cheating on her with a cheerleader. The news began swirling in 2011 during Kevin’s time with the Boston Celtics. Sources claimed that Kevin had an affair with the white lady named Krissy Freiberg for four years and that Freiberg had to move from Minnesota to Celtics when Kevin was transferred to Boston.

There were claims that Kevin even bought her season tickets for 2011. However, the rumors were never confirmed and have remained just rumors.

Brandi and Kevin aren’t one to tweet about any personal issue, they’d rather leave the media to their speculations. When the media once asked about his time away from the court due to family issues, Kevin made sure to give nothing away, simply replying; “Family issues are never public, so I ask [the media] to respect that.”

Brandi Padilla Kids, Family

Brandi and Kevin share two adorable daughters together. Their first daughter named Capri Garnett was born on April 18, 2008. In 2013, the couple was blessed with another daughter, whose name has been concealed from the media. Kev, unlike his wife, maintains a level of activity on social media, where he refers to his daughters by their nicknames.

….. A post shared by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix) on Dec 2, 2016 at 10:12am PST

Brandi’s husband has the habit of posting pictures of the family without revealing their faces. What a private man he is.

Non- needed (caption)… A post shared by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix) on Sep 26, 2016 at 12:20pm PDT

Gotta teach em early haaa…..#thecusebutton!!!! 😂😂😂😂#futurequeen A post shared by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Brandi Padilla Height

The height difference between Brandi and Kevin is glaring for all to see. While her former NBA star husband stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall, Padilla’s height measures 5 feet 3 inches.

Regardless of the huge difference, the couple keeps going strong.