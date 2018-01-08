Advertisement

Some persons are born as celebrities by default. The very moment they get conceived in the womb, they become a subject of public interest even without knowing it or being bothered by it. They pull many fans before making their first public appearance and continue to do so no matter the profession they take to. One of such few persons is Brandi Harvey the famous twin daughter of TV show host and comedian Steve Harvey.

Brandi Harvey’s Biography and Parents

Brandi Harvey began her earthly celebrity existence on August 20, 1982, in the celebrity family of Steve Harvey; father and Marcia Harvey; mother. She was born as a twin sister to Kali Harvey who is the younger of the two. Both are of African-American ethnicity just like their parents and their grandparents Jesse and Eloise Harvey. Brandi has two brothers Broderick Steve Jr who is her biological brother and Wynton Harvey who is her half-brother from her father’s second marital journey with Mary Shackelford in 1996.

Steve and Marcia Harvey were married from 1980 to 1994 when the love between them gradually waned and ultimately resulted in a divorce between the two. The usual reason cited was ‘irreconcilable differences’. Brandi and her sister were just 12 years old when this irreconcilable differences factor attacked their parent’s marriage which at that time was 4 years older than a decade.

Steve Harvey went on to take a second wife having successfully divorced Brandi Harvey’s mum without much mental and emotional stress. He didn’t have it any better here as, after 10 years in 2005, his second marriage to Mary Shackelford ran out of vital marital juice. He divorced her too in a heavily fought $60 million suit for ‘soul’s damage’ which was filled by Mary as compensations for the innumerable losses she encountered while married to Mr Steve.

Steve increased the number of Brandi Harvey’s step-siblings by 3 when he went on his 3rd marriage to Marjorie Harvey. Majorie had Morgan, Jason, and Lori. These were not fathered by Brandi Harvey’s dad though. Steve and Majorie officially got married in 2007 after series of parting ways and coming back together. The two adults play the role of mum and dad to all the kids associated with them.





Brandi has been quite frugal with information about her educational background, and she has also not revealed much about what life was really like for her as a kid beyond the way the public chose to see her.

Not much detailed information can be found about her academic progression in the celebrity buzz niche, but from the information we lifted from her LinkedIn profile, she included that she went to Ohio State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Art in African America and African Studies from 2002-2005. She has been the president of Young, Fit and Fly from 2010 to present, an organization set to empower young women to push beyond social norms and negative peer pressure and take responsibility for their health, self-image and overall wellness. She also currently holds sway as the Executive Director of the Steve and Majorie Harvey foundation. She is an accomplished teacher and public speaker who at a time was on the cover of the Premae Magazine.

Is Brandi Harvey Married? Husband, Kids, Family

Brandi Harvey’s marital status has been the keyword of many web searches. She has been very silent about this on the personal front with no information flying around about where loved has pitched a tent with her.

Her younger twin sister, Kali Harvey is of course married and Brandi was a much talked about attendee of the wedding in 2015 when Kali married Benjamin Raymond. Brandi isn’t married and reasonably has no children of hers, whether adopted or biological. Perhaps she hasn’t seen the right man yet or doesn’t want to be the female version of her father who has an uncontested ‘honour’ of 2 successful divorces.

We, however, give her credit for one thing, she is not known for messing around with any male friends despite having all the liberty to do so. Her’s is a story of an unmarried mature lady who knows her onion and is loved and respected for that. Advancing her career seems to be the obvious thing she is currently married to at the moment. To this, she has been a ‘good wife and mother’.