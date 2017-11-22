Boston Russell is best known as the first son of ace Hollywood actor Kurt Russell which he had with his first wife Season Hubley. Despite being born as a celebrity baby, the eldest Russell child maintains a very private life, unlike his half-brother Wyatt Russell who is very much in the family business. Boston’s reclusive nature has even caused many to become more interested in what goes on in his life. Follow us as we explore some facts about Boston Russell.

Boston Russell Biography, Age

Boston was born as Boston Oliver Grant Russell on February 16, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, USA to Kurt Russell and his then-wife Season Hubley. Born to parents who were stars in Hollywood, Boston became a celebrity baby, attracting lots of media attention. However, he never became fully involved in Hollywood, thus making him lesser known.

While Boston didn’t follow in the footsteps of his parents to become actors, he has had a couple of behind-the-scene roles.

In the 1996 movie Executive Decision where his dad played the lead role of David Grant, Boston served as one of the production assistants. The American thriller film also starred notable names like Steven Seagal, Halle Berry, Oliver Platt, Joe Morton and more. Executive Decision received tepid reviews from critics but was a box office success making $122.1 million at the global box office against a budget of $55 million.

In 2005 he appeared as himself – Goldie Hawn’s stepson in an episode of the segment “Goldie” in CBS’s American newsmagazine television program 60 Minutes.





Boston Russell Married/Wife, Kids

Russell has done a perfect job keeping his personal life away from the media. Despite being born into an incredibly popular family whose members are well known to the media, Boston has chosen to remain reclusive. He keeps no social media account and thus, details of his personal life are unknown to the media.

As a result, it would be absolutely absurd to say that Boston Russells is an unmarried man, just because the media doesn’t get to learn about his personal life. In truth, Russell’s personal life including whether or not he has been married with kids remain best known to him. The easiest channel to get to know more about Boston would be his father Kurt or brother step-brother Wyatt, but both hardly speak about Boston to the media.

Boston Russell Parents

Boston’s biological parents are Kurt Russell and Season Hubley. His parents met on the set of the 1979 TV film Elvis where Kurt played the role of Elvis Presley and Season played opposite him as Priscilla Presley. Kurt’s role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie.

Later in 1979, Boston’s would be parents got married and a year later, they welcomed their first child Boston. Together, Boston’s parents acted in Escape from New York which would become one of Kurt Russell’s iconic films.

Unfortunately, Boston’s parents didn’t last together for too long. Their marriage collapsed four years later in 1983. After the divorce, Boston’s mom continued to act and in 1992 married David Hayball, however, like her first marriage, it was short-lived, ending two years later in 1994. The union produced no children. Season Hubley retired from acting in the late 1990s.

On his paternal side, Boston’s dad Kurt almost immediately after his divorce from Season began a romantic relationship with actress Goldie Hawn whom he met on set of Swing Shift (1984). Kurt and Goldie Hawn have since remained in a romantic relationship but have never been married.

Boston Russell Family

Thanks to the blended family of his dad Kurt and step-mom Goldie Hawn, Boston can count Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson (whom Goldie had from her previous marriage to actor/musician Bill Hudson), as his family.

Additionally, Russell has one blood half-brother, Wyatt Russell, the only biologial son of Kurt and Goldie. Wyatt Russell was born on July 10, 1986. He is best known for his role in 22 Jump Street (2014). Before becoming an actor, Wyatt was a professional ice hockey player. He is married to stylist Sanne Hamers whom he met in Netherlands.