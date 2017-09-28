Booboo Stewart is an American actor who launched his career in 2004. So far, Stewart is best recognized for two roles; a shapeshifter Seth Clearwater in The Twilight Saga and the role of Warpath in X-Men: Days of Future Past. In recent years he is known for his role as Jay, son of Jafar in Disney Channel Original Movie, Descendants.

Booboo Stewart Bio/Parents

Many fans often wonder how Stewart got the name Booboo. Well Booboo is his childhood nickname which has stood the test of time. “My real name is Nils and Booboo is a childhood nickname. It’s not two words or two capital B’s, it’s B-o-o-b-o-o,” the actor once explained.

Booboo was born as Nils Allen Stewart, Jr. on January 21, 1994, in Beverly Hills, California. Contrary to what many speculate, he has no relationship whatsoever with his Twilight Saga co-star Kristen Stewart. However, Booboo does hail from a true show business family.

His parents are Renee Stewart (mother) and Nils Allen Stewart (father). His father who was born on July 19, 1961, is a professional stuntman who has contributed his talent to over 100 films including Galaxy Quest (1999), Anger Management (2003) and Code of Honor (2016). As an actor, Booboo’s father has appeared in films like The Mask (1994) and Hope Bridge (2015).

Mr Nils Stewart was once a professional wrestler who wrestled under the moniker The Stomper in the Independent Wrestling Federation.

Booboo’s mother Renee Stewart is a part-time actress known for films like Warrior of Justice (1995), Hot Wax Zombies on Wheels (1999) and Skeleton Man (2004).

Booboo is of mixed ethnicity. On his father’s side, he has Scottish, Russian, and Blackfoot ancestry and on his mother’s side he has Japanese, Chinese and Korean ancestry.

Booboo has three siblings, all girls, who are all active in show business. Maegan Stewart is known for 666: The Child (2006), Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006), and The Devil’s Tomb (2009).

Fivel Stewart was born on November 4th 1996 and known for Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft (2013), Freeze (2013) and The Last Survivors (2014).

Booboo’s youngest sister Sage Stewart was born on November 14, 2005. She already has movie credits to her name including Tales of Halloween and Hope Bridge.

Booboo Stewart Film Career/Wiki

At the age of 10, Stewart began his career as a model. Booboo, like his dad, is a martial artist and began using his skills to land movie roles as a kid. He appeared as child warrior in Skeleton Man (2004). He also applied his stunts in Zoom (2006) and Beowulf (2007).

As a martial artists, Booboo has won two World Championships and has been inducted into the Jr Blackbelt Hall of Fame.

Like most burgeoning child actors, Stewart appeared in independent and direct-to-video movies even playing uncredited roles in some. However, his career enjoyed a rapid rise. Booboo hosted 6 episodes children’s show Blue Dolphin Kids in Hawaii.

In the small screen, Stewart had guest roles in Big Time, Dante’s Cove (2004 – 2006), and Everybody Hates Chris (2006).

Booboo’s singing talent also helped him facilitate his acting career. He was in a band named “Echoes of Angels.” He toured with his mother and grandmother, and together, they were known as “TSC” (The Stewart Clan).

At the age of 12, he landed a recording deal with Walt Disney and toured with Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers. He recorded the song “Let’s Go!” which was used for the opening theme song for the Disney Channel Games 2008.

Booboo got his much needed big break in 2010 when he landed the role of Seth Clearwater in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, the third installment of The Twilight Saga film series. He reprised his role in the fourth and fifth/final installment.

From then on, Stewart career has been on the rise. His other notable films include Logan (2010) of which he was also the producer, short-film Running Deer (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), He Never Died (2015) and many more. Stewart has also lent his voice to animated roles in Descendants: Wicked World, Lab Rats: Elite Force and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Booboo Stewart Music

Between 2006 and 2008, Stewart was a member of a musical group T-Squad. While he has never released his own album, Stewart has sung on film soundtracks, most notably for the Disney Channel Original Movie, Descendants. He appeared in Eminem’s music video for Just Lose It. Booboo and his sister Fivel have recorded soundtrack for the films White Frog and Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft Soundtrack.

Booboo Stewart Girlfriend

Barely in his 20s, Stewart has been linked with a handful of women. He was rumored to be dating Canadian actress Jodele Ferland between 2010 and 2012. After the rumors quelled, Stewart was then linked with Good Luck Charlie actress Samantha Boscarino.

In 20016 Stewart was said to be dating, Megan Trainer. The rumors of them being a pair began to swirl when Trainer frequently posted pictures of her and Booboo on her Instagram account.

The rumors gained facts when Trainer announced via her IG account that she would be documenting her adventures with Booboo on a separate Instagram account named peaks.and.pines.

Booboo brought her to the premiere of 2017 film Beauty and the Beast. Trainer shared the pictures online.

Well from the photos posted, it is obvious that Trainer and Stewart are indeed a pair.

Booboo has no IG account but you can catch up with him on Twitter. He also has an official website.

Booboo Stewart Height, Body Measurements

Height: 5 feet 8 inches – 1.73 m.

Chest – 41 in: 104 cm

Biceps – 14 in: 35.5 cm

Waist – 30 in: 76 cm