Bonnie Hunt is an American veteran actress and voice artists. Also a comedian, writer, and producer, Hunt has created her own TV shows and films including The Building, Bonnie, and Life with Bonnie. Read on for more.

Bonnie Hunt Bio/Facts

Bonnie Lynn Hunt was born on September 22, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois. Her father Robert Edward Hunt was an electrician while her mother Alice E. Hunt (née Jatczak), was a homemaker. Bonnie Hunt is of mixed ethnicity as her father is of Irish and Belgian/Luxembourgian descent and her mom entirely of Polish ancestry.

Hunt grew up Catholic in Chicago with her 6 siblings, including three older brothers, 2 older sisters, and one younger sister. She attended St. Ferdinand Grammar School and Notre Dame High School for Girls. Subsequently, Hunt obtained a nursing degree and in 1982, began working at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital as an oncology nurse.

Hunt had always aspired to become an actress, however, it was her daily interaction with her patients that inspired her to launch out. She immediately put her quick-witted sense of humor to good use by co-founding an all-ladies improvisational comedy troupe, called An Impulsive Thing in 1984. In 1986, Hunt honed her skills at the prestigious Second City.

She soon relocated to Los Angeles, California and in 1990 landed the main role of Carol Anne Smithson in Grand. This was followed by another main role in Davis Rules (1991 – 1993). Hunt was thrice offered a role in the famous Saturday Night Life, but she turned it down all three times in order to launch her own TV show.

That TV show would be The Building which successfully premiered thanks to her collaboration with David Letterman, whom she had become friends with and appeared a number of times on his own show.

The duo collaborated again on another show Bonnie which aired just 11 episodes (1995 – 1996) before getting canceled. While working on her own show, Hunt appeared in numerous feature films including; Beethoven (1992), Beethoven’s 2nd (1993), Jumanji (1995) which earned her a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress, Jerry Maguire (1996) and more.

Hunt’s third try at launching her own TV show was Life with Bonnie. It was more successful than the first two, getting to the end of the first season and earning her a handful of awards and nominations.

Hunt began taking voice roles in 1998, starting with A Bug’s Life, she quickly became a Pixar staple voicing roles in animations like Monsters, Inc. (2001), Toy Story 3 (2010), Monsters University (2013), and more. Her first non-Pixar voice role came in Zootopia (2016). Bonnie has voiced the role of Sally Carrera, in Cars (2006) and all of its subsequent sequels. Her voice is also used for the video game and at the Radiator Springs Racers theme park.

Hunt hosted a highly successful talk show The Bonnie Hunt Show (2008 – 2010) which was inspired by ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly. In 2017, she landed a recurring role as Catherine Leahy Scott in Ben Stiller’s Showtime Limited Series ‘Escape at Dannemora.’

Bonnie Hunt Net Worth

From acting to voicing, to producing and writing, Hunt has earned from almost every sphere of Hollywood. Her net worth is estimated to fall between $10 Million and $20 Million.

Bonnie Hunt Married/Husband/Divorce

In 1988, 27-year-old Bonnie Hunt tied the knot to investment banker John Murphy. After eighteen years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2006. Hunt herself made her failed marriage known to the media on June 6, 2006, when she appeared on the David Letterman show.

While Hunt didn’t reveal the reason behind her divorce, the public was quick to speculate that it was probably because of her relationship with David Letterman. The two had met in the early 1990s and quickly became friends.

When the media asked her if she was ever in a relationship with David Letterman, she said no, but admitted to sleeping with him. Her exact words were; “We never dated. We slept together, but we never dated.”

However, that doesn’t authenticate the speculations that their relationship was the reason behind Hunt’s divorce. Interestingly, it remains a possibility, for one, Hunt was married or in a relationship with John Murphy when she met Letterman who was single and remained single throughout the period of Hunt’s marriage to Murphy.

Letterman has gone through a divorce as well, but that was before he met Hunt. His first marriage to Michelle Cook lasted from 1968 to 1977. He remained single until 2009 when he married Regina Lasko.

Bonnie’s 18-year marriage to John Murphy didn’t produce any child and she has remained unmarried and childless since then. However, sometime in 2015, Hunt revealed in an interview that she wouldn’t mind having a second try at marriage.

“I have spent the last 10 years of my life alone. In that time, I have discovered myself. I figured out what I want out of my life,” the actress said. She continued; “If the right person comes along who has all the qualities I seek for in my future husband, I will definitely consider marrying him.”

Bonnie Hunt Family

Single with no child, Hunt’s family members include;

Robert Edward Hunt — Father

Alice Hunt — Mother

Carol Hunt — Sister

Mary Hunt — Sister

Patrick Hunt — Brother

Cathy Hunt — Sister

Kevin Hunt — Brother

Tom Hunt — Brother