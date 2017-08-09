From January 2014 up until April 2017, Bojana Jankovic, MD MSc was an Internal Medicine Physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group. While she’s also an Educator and Speaker for Mindful Healing and Wellness, LLC since 2016, Bojana Jankovic became the Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of WellStart Health in February 2017.

Bojana has devoted a major chunk of her life to carrying out research on endocrinology and oncology. She has been on a mission to help anyone interested in having the power to improve their health and transform their lives through her Dr Bajana’s Wellness Community.

According to Bojana, the creation of the online community was inspired by her desire to empower people to take charge of their mental and physical well-being, inspire them to practice healthy habits, and educate on pillars of wellness; how to maintain or achieve well-being.

Throughout Dr. Jankovic’s gathering of professional experience for her vocation, she’s shown special interests in areas ranging from nutrition, preventive and integrative medicine, women’s health to the endocrine system, mindfulness and meditation. Though she’s known for the dedication she’s given to supporting, empowering and helping individuals attain optimal wellness; many have identified with her passion for speaking on health issues and ways to nourish bodies and minds.

Bojana Jankovic Married/Husband

It’s known that Bojana Jankovic is married to Micheal Weatherly – an American actor, producer and director known for his role as Anthony DiNozzo in “JAG” (2003) and his portrayal of Logan Cale in “Dark Angel” (2000 – 2002).

Before Weatherly and Jankovic, there was Weatherly and Heinle, Amelia Heinle. Heinle was Weatherly’s “Loving/The City” co-star. They got married in 1995 but quickly separated two years later.

Weatherly would later start another relationship with another co-star, Jessica Alba. The relationship started when Weatherly and Alba were working on “Dark Angel”. They got engaged in 2001 but then again, the relationship wouldn’t last beyond August 2003.

With that, Weatherly met Jankovic; that was in 2007. They nurtured their interest in each other and eventually decided to get married. The marriage happened on 30th September 2009. The couple has two children, a daughter – Olivia and a son – Liam.

Olivia was born on the 10th day of April 2012, and Liam, the 29th day of October 2013. Weatherly also has a son, August, from his previous marriage to Amelia Heinle.

Previously, Weatherly and Jankovic were living in Los Angeles. They sold the Los Angeles home in 2012 and bought a villa in Hollywood Hills.

Bojana Jankovic Wiki/Bio

Ask Bojana Jankovic to describe herself, she’d say she’s a caring, thoughtful and hard working perfectionist, a pragmatic multitasker, a dancer and a fitness enthusiast.

Most information about Bojana Jankovic’s early and personal life isn’t available in the public space. This has made many bloggers identify her with the profile of another Bojana Jankovic – a former Serbian professional basketball player. The bloggers would claim that Jankovic is the daughter of a Serbian immigrant, that she was born on 7th May 1983 and is 6ft tall.

Unlike her early and personal life, much is known about Jankovic’s profession.

From 1998 to 2003, Bojana attended The University of British Columbia where she got a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Biophysics Honors. She later obtained Master of Science (M.Sc.) from the Department of Experimental Medicine in Oncology at the same University. That was in 2005. In 2009, she got her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) qualification.

She then attended the University of California, Los Angeles where she focused on Epidemiology. Bojana did her Internal Medicine Residency Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is currently doing her fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona.

Bojana Jankovic Height/Measurements

Why many would argue that Bojana Jankovic attained her celebrity status because of her marriage to Micheal Weatherly, others would contend that her works in Medicine earned her the recognitions. Some would say it’s her attractiveness and almost everyone would agree it’s a combination of all of these factors.

Due to Jankovic’s good looks, her fans and those who dream of having a body like hers have been searching for things like Bojana Jankovic’s height or body measurements. Information on those aren’t available and it’d be irresponsible to state specific figures for them.

Nevertheless, it’s a fact that Bojana is taller than 5 ft. The size of her breasts is perfect for her waist and hips.