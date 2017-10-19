Bob Morley is an Australian actor who has made his mark both in the Australian movie industry where he is best known for his gay role in Neighbors and in Hollywood where he is known for playing the main role of Bellamy Blake in The CW series The 100.

Bob Morley Bio, Ethnicity

Morley was born as Robert Alfred Morley on 20 December 1984 in Kyneton, Victoria, Australia. Morley’s mother is Filipino while his father who died when Morley was still a kid is of Australian-Irish descent. That makes Morley’s ethnicity Filipino-Australian.

The last child in a family of four, Morley has two older sisters and one older brother. He was raised on a farm in Kyneton. Morley has loved acting since when he was a child. He studied drama at school up until year 12.

Subsequently, he moved to Melbourne Australia and enrolled in engineering classes. After a year of studying engineering, Morley reverted to his true calling when he began studying Creative Arts at the La Trobe University, Melbourne.

While in La Trobe, Morley was able to attract an agent and began his career playing in university theater productions as well as short films. In addition to acting, Morley also played Australian Football (AFL).

Morley began his professional acting career in 2005 making his debut in low-budget horror film Dead Harvest. Fortunately, it didn’t take long before Morley gained recognition. His performance in Angels with Dirty Faces in 2005 attracted the attention of the casting directors of Home and Away who selected him to play the main role of Drew Curtis.

Morley didn’t blow the opportunity… In 2007, the role earned him the first award nomination of his career – a Logie Awards nomination for Most Popular New Male Talent. Morley appeared in Home & Away for 148 episodes leaving in 2008. While on the show, Morley in 2007 appeared in Australian celebrity singing competition series, It Takes Two. He was eliminated after 6 weeks on the show.

After leaving Home & Away, Morley was in 2008 cast in Nine Network’s series The Strip where he played the main role of Tony Moretti.

While on The Strip, Morley revealed what he hated about Home & Away saying;

“It’s nice to be in a show (The Strip) where it’s not based on taking your shirt off,” he said. “That was one thing that got me down (in Home & Away). If that’s all I am – a meat puppet – then I don’t know that I want to keep doing it.”

However, the series (The Strip) was short-lived getting canceled after the first season due to poor ratings. Also in 2008, Morley appeared in Nine Network’s TV film Scorched. In 2010, he appeared in the feature film, Road Train and appeared in the Season 4 Episode 5 of Sea Patrol.

Morley’s career went a notch higher when he landed the recurring role of Aidan Foster in Neighbours. His role was the love interest of Chris Pappas (James Mason), making them the first gay couple on the show. While on Neighbors, Morley put his Australian Footballing skills to use when he appeared in a feature film titled Blinder (2013) which focused on Australian rules football.

After appearing in 50 episodes, Morley’s role in Neighbours came to an end in 2013. In 2014, he began playing the main role of Bellamy Blake in The CW’s The 100 which is filmed in Canada. The role earned him the first award of his professional career – an E! Online award for Alpha Male Madness. The role has also earned him a Teen Choice Awards nomination for Choice TV: Chemistry and for Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi.

Bob Morley Girlfriend, Gay

Despite being known for his gay role in Neighbours, Morley is NOT gay in real life and has dated several women. Between 2007 and 2008 he dated his Home & Away co-star Jessica Tovey.

From 2014 to 2015 he was reported to be in a relationship with Jane Gosden. As of 2017, Morley is rumored to be dating voice actress, Arryn Zech. According to reports, they began dating in 2015.

Zech is a Spanish-American who was born on October 4, 1990. She is also a YouTuber, gamer, photographer, writer. She voices Blake Belladonna in the series RWBY. Despite the speculations, the two have not confirmed their relationship.

Bob Morley Height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)

Body Measurements

Chest: 39 inches (99 cm)

Arms/Biceps: 13 inches (33 cm)

Waist: 32 inches (81 cm)