Bitsie Tulloch is an American actress best known for her role of Juliette Silverton in American occult detective police procedural drama series, Grimm.

Her brains and beauty are just phenomenal. Tulloch’s undying passion for acting and flawless skills on set also contributed significantly in making her the superstar she is today.

Bitsie Tulloch started her career doing minor roles in televisions and shows. Her first notable acting career began as R2-D2’s “girlfriend” in R2-D2: Beneath the Dome, a mockumentary produced by George Lucas.

She starred in a small role, Norma in The Artist – an award-winning movie released by The Weinstein Company in November 2011. The Artist won the 2012 Academy Award for Best Picture.

Tulloch also appeared in films such as Losing Control (2009) and Lakeview Terrace, a movie directed by Neil LaBute.

Her career further bloomed after she landed a role in Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s star-studded 2013 film Parkland, in which she played Marilyn Sitzman, a witness to the Kennedy assassination. The film was released in November 2013 and coincided with the 50th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Bitsie Tulloch Family/Wiki/Bio

Bitsie Tulloch was born in on January 19, 1981, in San Diego, California. Her birth sign is Capricorn.

She is of Scottish descent on her father’s side and Spanish descent on her mother’s side. Tulloch was raised in Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina. Her father, Andrew Tulloch, worked in Latin American banking; which was why she grew up abroad.

She attended the prestigious middle and high school in Bedford, New York and later graduated from the Harvard University, where she studied Visual and Environmental Studies and English and American Literature.

Bitsie Tulloch Body Measurement

Bitsie Tulloch rocks an absolutely gorgeous body. Her height stands at 5 Feet 6 Inch.

Bitsie Tulloch Net Worth

Saying that Bitsie Tolluch is making it big in her acting career is quite not an overstatement.

Truth is, the actress enjoys what she does and she’s pretty good at it. Currently, Tollouch has an estimated net worth of around $ 2 million. Quite impressive!

Bitsie Tulloch Married/Husband

Nitsie Tulloch is not always in the news as most celebrities are. Despite her epic journey around the film industry, very little is known about her past relationship.

However, the good news is that the Hollywood star recently walked down the aisle in June 2017 with her heartthrob, Grimm co-star David Giuntoli.

David Giuntoli and Bitsie Tulloch. Montana Wedding. June, 2017. pic.twitter.com/pXkiuvpX7I — Grimm International (@Grimm_Family) July 7, 2017

The couple’s love adventure started way back in 2014, when Tolluch, who played Juliette Silverton and Eve; revealed that she was in a relationship with Giuntoli who played Nick Burkhard in Grimm – just like their characters Nick and Juliette.

The love birds stunned many American households when they officially announced their engagement at Comic-Con in April. 2016, where they publicly flashed their rings for the first time.

Subsequently, the first-rate Hollywood biggies were seen together in several sweet photo snaps on Instagram and Twitter, having mad fun.

Tollouch’s spouse, Giuntoli, is hunky and gorgeous – Yes, pretty hot! The 37-year-old is best known for the lead role of Detective Nick Burkhardt in the NBC supernatural drama Grimm.

In the series, which premièred in October 2011, Giuntoli played the lead role of a detective who hunts monsters. His Aunt Marie (Kate Burton) had told him that he is descended from a line of hunters, called Grimms, who fight supernatural forces.

Even before his abilities manifest, Nick had an exceptional ability to make quick and accurate deductions about the motivations and pasts of individuals. He had an exceptional ability to perceive aspects of the supernatural that nobody else can see.

After the event of season 3 finale, he temporarily lost his Grimm power through a revenge scheme by Adalind but regained them in the Season 4 episode Highway of Tears. His girlfriend was Juliette Silverton (his wife in real life).

Giuntoli also made appearances in the 2016 Michael Bay film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi and Buddymoon but Grimm is his biggest role on TV to date.

Back in 2003, he took a decision to pursue acting as a full-time career after he was starred in the networks reality series Road Rules: South Pacific by talent scouts for MTV.

Subsequently, he began grooming himself into a quintessential Hollywood actor after his three-month adventure in the South Pacific; and a subsequent appearance on the seventh season of Real World/Road Rules Challenge provided the resources to pay off his college debt.

Giuntoli was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and raised in Huntleigh, a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, to Italian father David Giuntoli and Polish and Austrian mother, Mary.

The Hollywood pair currently resides in Portland, Oregon; where Grimm was filmed.

Are you a fan or you desire to be one of Bitsie Tulloch’s teeming fans? You can find out more about the ever-impressive star by following her fan site Twitter handle @BitsieFan.

But if you really want it to see what Bitsie does if she’s not on set or probably how she sees the world around her, you can catch up with her on Twitter [email protected]