For many people who have faithfully followed different TV series, it will be very hard to have missed the face of Billy Campbell or to claim not to know him.

The actor has been in different series and many movies and that is what makes him popular with many people. And yes, he has been around for a very long time.

Billy Campbell Bio, Wiki

From a rather very humble background, Billy Campbell or William Oliver Campbell which is his birth name, was born on July 7, 1959, in Charlottesville Virginia, United States. It was there that he was raised alongside his two siblings David Campbell and John Campbell.

However, when he was only two, Billy’s parents got a divorce and from that point on, he was raised by his mother in Charlottesville.

For his education, the boy who would grow into a popular actor attended the Fork Union Military Academy and from there, he went to the Western Albemarle High School.

Even though since his early ages, Campbell has always had the knack for acting, he has also always loved rugby. He got to play for the UVA Rugby Football Club, Chicago Lions RFC, as well as the Santa Monica Rugby Club.

With his acting career, the actor has been in over 60 movies and TV shows since he began in the 1970s.

The Killing actor got his first TV role in The Rookies which he was a part of in 1973. But his career really got to pick up properly in the 1980s when he took part in the TV show, Family Ties. Before the turn of the 1990s, he had already acted in many TV shows including Dynasty, First steps, Dream West, Crime Story, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and CBS Summer Playhouse.

As Billy Campbell was getting popular acting in the TV shows, he was still not left out of things when it came to films as he also took part in many including How Sleep the Brave, Call from Space, The Night we Met, Last Chance Love, and The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo.

Among the most popular movies of the actor are Menno’s Mind, How Sleep the Brave, and The Scribbler.

Outside of acting, Campbell switches between the US and Canada where he has a permanent residence. According to him, he said he is “kind of spiritually Canadian. My family has had a small cottage in Muskoka for generations. I’ve been coming here since I was a baby, and I’ve always been in love with Canada.”

Billy Campbell Married, Wife, Dating, Gay

Named by the People Magazine as one of the “World’s 50 Most Beautiful People” in 2000, Billy Campbell has not been married. Nevertheless, he has been in different relationships in the past.

The 58 years old has had a relationship with actress, Virginia Madsen. This relationship was as far back as 1981, and it lasted for up to 7 years before it came ending. The next relationship he would be involved in was with another actress, Jennifer Connelly in 1990. The 31 years old, Campbell had this relationship with the actress till 1996, then again, it was over.

Apart from these relationships, the actor who has been rumored to be gay has not been reported to be in any relationship, neither has he denied nor confirmed that he is gay.

In 2015, he was reported to have been in a relationship and was in fact, already a father. According to him, his “girlfriend lives in Norway and we had a baby boy in September. I’m starting a family at the ripe old age of 55. I need to stay healthy.”

Nothing is known of the girlfriend or if she has become his wife.

Billy Campbell Net Worth

Billy Campbell has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. Now that is not very surprising considering all the effort that the actor has put into his work and the accolades he has got for himself over the years.

Through his years as an actor, Campbell has had some great recognitions including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Dramatic Series. That was for his role in Once and Again, in which he played the role of Rick Sammler in the 1991 series.

In the same TV series, he won the People’s Choice Award for Best Actor in TV Series in 1991.

He has also done a product endorsement for Fortune Magazine.