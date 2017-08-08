There are some people you can barely help but to know. One of such is Bill Hemmer. The journalist has had a good round in the media, moving from CNN to Fox.

Many of us know him as the man on TV, but there is way much more about the man that is still unknown.

Bill Hemmer Bio, Wiki

Away from telling us what is happening around and down to being personal, Bill Hemmer was born on November 14, 1964, and was named William George Hemmer.

The third child in a family of five children, Bill was raised with his siblings in Cincinnati, Ohio where he was born. It was also there that he graduated from the Elder High School. Before then, he had attended Our Lady of Victory (Cincinnati) Catholic parochial school.

His interest in the media didn’t come as an accident. It actually began since he was young when he was a high school DJ. By the time he was in his second year at Elder, Bill started a radio program together with a friend. The program played 15 minutes music to students before classes.

It was no surprise that after high school, Hemmer decided to pursue and obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Miami University.

When he was still in college, Bill Hemmer became an intern disc jockey for Mama Jazz at WMUB-FM. From here, he moved on to WOXY-FM. This was a massive move for him most especially as the station is considered to be America’s first alternative music station.

From here, he moved on to CBS affiliate WCPO-TV. Here, he served as the weekend sports anchor for the station. After he left the station, he took a job with CNN.

With CNN, Bill had a very good ride in his 10 years with the station which saw him hosting several shows very important shows like CNN Tonight, CNN Early Edition, American Morning, CNN Live Today, and CNN Morning News.

Before joining CNN, Bill took a long hiatus from CBS to see the world, the result of which was Bill’s Excellent Adventure. It was a collection of dispatches, tapes, and photos, that he was able to gather during his travels to places including China, Vietnam, Nepal, India, Egypt, Israel and Eastern Europe.

It was thanks to this collection that the broadcaster was able to return home with two regional Emmys, Best Entertainment Program and Best Host.

From CNN, Bill Hemmer moved to Fox News in 2005. With the station, he grew up as one of the best and was able to handle many very important reports.

With his interest in promoting Journalism, Hemmer started the William G. Hemmer Scholarship award in 2005. He started the award to support any deserving student of Elder High School who has an interest in Journalism and traveling around the world.

A devoted Catholic, Bill Revealed what makes him the man that he is thus: “I don’t think there was one aspect of me that wasn’t shaped by my family, whether it was my parents or my brother and sisters. We were all close in age. We were close at home.”

Bill Hemmer Gay, Married, Wife

Over 50, a charming man, and very popular, many would expect that Bill Maher has a wife somewhere. To your and our disappointment, the man is not yet married.

Because he is yet to settle down, there have been many rumors suggesting that Bill Hemmer is gay. This is even as there is no known partner. On his part, Hemmer has neither come out to confirm or deny the rumors. I doubt if anyone expects him to do that.

It is suspected that he has had a number of relationships even though the one most known was his relationship with Canadian model Dara Tomanovich. The two dated seriously for 8 years (2005-2013), and just when everyone thought the two would settle together, the announcement came that it was all over.

That happened in 2013 and since then, there is no one that has come forward or that the man revealed as his girlfriend. So it is safe to assume that he is single until proven otherwise.

Bill Hemmer Net Worth

Considering how far he has run and how much he has put in, you would bet that Bill Hemmer’s net worth should be in the millions. That is as it is. The man has a net worth of a massive $3 million.