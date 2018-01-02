Advertisement

Bill Burr is successful in the entertainment industry thanks to his stand-up comedy and acting career. He has released at least 5 comedy albums and is known for hosting the Monday Morning Podcast which despite the name airs several times a week.

In acting, Burr is known for roles in AMC’s Breaking Bad and the Netflix animated sitcom F Is for Family of which he is among the creators. He has been labeled “the undisputed heavyweight champ of rage-fueled humor” by Rolling Stone.

Bill Burr Wife/Girlfriend: Nia Renee Hill

Burr found love in the eyes of a certain Nia Renee Hill who is low-key into the entertainment business. After years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2013.

Nia was born on June 2, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. Her parents divorced when she was a kid and as a result, she had to split her time growing up with her mom elsewhere and with her dad in Los Angeles.

Nia is an actress, filmmaker, and writer. She has appeared in the TV film Divorce: A Love Story (2013), TV series Lila, Long Distance, Santa Clara Diet (2017) and Leslie. She had a part in the short film Did You Look for Work This Week?

Behind-the-scenes, Burr’s wife has worked on Chappelle’s Show as a talent coordinator and on the TV Series, The Education of Max Bickford as a casting assistant and as a costume and wardrobe contributor on Pizzazz: Where’s My Movie? (2014).

She reportedly met Burr while she was working on a comedy show. After some dates, the pair became an item and soon moved in together in Los Angeles, right before Burr got his breakthrough as a stand-up act. Thus, Nia has sort of been by his side all through the while.

As a writer, Nia has contributed to a couple of blogs, most notably the Blog XOJane, a women’s lifestyle and community site. In one of her articles titled “I’m A Black Woman Who Dates White Guys”, Nia dishes out advice for those in interracial relationships.

Another of her article on the site is entitled; “I Never Thought I Would End Up Here But Here I Am: My Life As A ‘Kept Woman.’” In that article, she detailed her early days in the entertainment industry and narrated how she met Burr and how their relationship changed due to Burr’s success.

She also noted her frustration about not being able to equal her husband’s financial contributions to the family.

“As ambitious as I am, I am very lazy,” she wrote. “I am also scared of failure. And success, for that matter. It was easier to play the role of a spoiled housewife than to get my ass up every day and possibly fail. But I can’t do it anymore. It’s not me. It may take me a few years, but I want to be an equal financially contributing member of my household. I have to. Not being one in the past few years has made me feel bad and has created an imbalance in my relationship.”

Nia has long been a frequent guest on her husband’s podcast where they both argue about the events in their lives.

Bill Burr Daughter/Kids: Lola Burr

Bill and wife Nia welcomed their very first child, a daughter named Lola on the 20th of January 2017. A few days after becoming a first-time father, Burr appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show to talk about fatherhood. He joked about how he wasn’t ready for shouldering responsibilities and how he almost eloped after Hill checked into labor.

His wife has posted a couple of photos of their daughter on her Instagram account where she maintains a relatively high level of activity compared to Burr’s.

Bill Burr Net Worth: $6 Million

Bill Burr Wiki

Burr was born as William Frederic Burr on June 10, 1968, in Canton, Massachusetts to Linda Ann ((née Wigent), a nurse and Robert Edmund Burr a dentist. Bill for a period of time worked for his father as a dental hygienist. He graduated from high school in 1987 and subsequently attended Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts where he graduated with a BA in radio in 1993.

A year before graduating from college, Burr launched a career as a comedian. Prior to starting out as a comedian, Bill worked in several warehouses.

In 1995, Burr relocated to New York to actively pursue his career. However, his career didn’t quite pick up until the late 2000’s. He launched his podcast in 2007 and began featuring on numerous other podcasts from The Joe Rogan Experience to The Adam Carolla Show.

In 2008, Burr lent his voice to Grand Theft Auto IV character Jason Michaels of the biker gang The Lost MC in the mission “No Love Lost.”

Burr slowly built a reputation for himself among the US stand-up comedy circuit, and has been described as a “comedian’s comedian.” He has acted in a number of films including The Heat (2013), Date Night and more.

The animated Netflix sitcom F Is for Family which he co-created is loosely based on his life.

Bill Burr Height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)