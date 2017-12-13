Out of Eastern Europe comes one who is very much like the regions of Nistreana that produce wine mainly reds from a varied degree of terrain that includes rocky hills, forests and vineyards.

Produced within its borders is a lady of beauty; not that alone but certainly accompanied with brains. Seemingly focused and purpose driven, she is one who is sure to lit up the screen as she appears as a show host or in any other capacity made available to her by her skillset. Bianna Golodryga is exactly all these and probably more underneath that lovely smile.

Also Read: Peyton Manning’s Wife And Kids, Married, Family, Net Worth, House

Bianna Golodryga Bio, Husband

Born on June 15, 1978 in the then Moldovian Soviet Socialist Republic in Căușeni to a working class family of Bessarabian Jews, Bianna Golodryga is the only child of the union of her parents Vitaly and Zhanna Golodryga. The family had the need to relocate in 1980 when Bianna was just 18 months old due to political reasons. The Moldovan family settled in Houston, Texas where Bianna attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Later on she realized that her passion was not in becoming an actress but rather in bringing to the public the happenings from around the globe. This she discovered after playing a role about AIDS in play written by her teacher. She graduated later on from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Russian/East European and Eurasian Studies and also a minor in economics.

In 2010, she got married to her long-time boyfriend Peter R. Orszag. Peter is the former director of the Office of Management and Budget for the Obama Administration. He left that post in July 2010. He is a contributing columnist for the New York Times, he was also a distinguished visiting fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

He is son to Reba Karp and Steven Alan Orszag of New Haven, Conn. His dad was a math professor at Yale while Reba, Peter’s mother now retired was the president and owner of Cambridge Hydrodynamics. Peter graduated summa cum laude from Princeton alongside a Ph.D from the London School of Economics. He is a banker and an economist .





Previously, Orszag was Vice Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking and Chairman of the Financial Strategies and Solutions Group at Citigroup. He is the Vice Chairman of Investment Banking and Managing Director at Lazard, where he also renders service as Global Co-Head of Healthcare. Peter and Bianna’s marriage has yielded beautiful kids, of which the first is called Jake, a son and a daughter, Maia. The family of four reside in Texas and are happily enjoying the union with no rumors of divorce surfacing.

Bianna Golodryga Career, Salary,Net Worth

Golodryga’s broadcasting career kicked off in 2001, she started as a reporter for a bureau producer section from the New York Stock Exchange for CNBC. At CNBC, she worked for six years and was an on-air correspondent when she filled in at a request.

Bianna was named one of the top journalists under 30 in 2004. Between 2007 and 2010, she was a correspondent for ABC. Following the departure of Kate Snow who was co-anchor of the weekend edition of NBC Good Morning America in 2010, Golodryga took over the role as co-anchor.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Height Weight, Waist, Hip Measurement

Still at CNBC, she covered different towering contour programs such as the World Economic Summit in Switzerland. In 2006 she began contributing as a journalist along with her creation duties. She was the first to interview the father of the Boston Marathon Bombers, Anzor Tsarnaev. She reflects on it as ‘’the most emotional moment” of her career. Until August 4, 2014 when she served as co-anchor of the weekend edition of Good Morning America.

She left to join the business and finance news department of Yahoo News. In 2017, she was a guest co-anchor of Morning News of CBS and joined CBS permanently in September 2017. She also works as a correspondent for CNN. As a direct reflection of her years of work, her net worth stands at $3 million.

Bianna Golodryga Teeth, Plastic Surgery

Bianna Golodryga’s smile is a wonderful sight to behold. It is made a whole lot better when she flashes the beautiful set of teeth hidden beneath her lips. There have been articles written based on her teeth alone. That should put into perspective just how perfect her teeth are.

Bianna has always been known for her natural beauty but there are rumors that she might not be all natural anymore. A look at before and after pictures put this point in the spotlight. A few ideas that might have been implemented are facelift and Botox injections. Seeing just how good she looks, it is safe to say it was done by a reputable doctor and with a really healthy net worth, we don’t see why not.