While Bethany Joy Lenz or Joie Lenz is well known as an American actress and filmmaker, she is also popular as a singer and songwriter.

Lenz as an actress is best known for her role as Lucas Scott’s best friend (Haley James Scott) in the television drama – “One Tree Hill” – created by Mark Schwahn. She gained much attention from being a member of the Everly band just as she did as a solo artist.

Joie formed Everly with her friend, Amber Sweeney in 2008. Their debut, “Mission Bell” was launched on iTunes. Although Bethany and Amber for reasons best known to them decided to forsake Everly in 2012, the former is an accomplished singer with a four-octave range.

Before Joy Lenz portrayed Haley in “One Tree Hill”, she was spotlighted by being Reva Shayne on the television soap opera – “Guiding Light”. The Guinness World Records listed the soap opera as the longest-running drama in television in American history.

Bethany Joy Lenz’s portrayal of Reva Shayne directed a lot of viewers and critics attention to her. Due to the public attention she attracted during her three-week role as Reva Shayne, and the favourable reviews that came with it, the Producers of the CBS Daytime soap opera decided to do something that has never been done in the industry. They rehired Lenz for another role on the same soap opera. This time, Lenz portrayed a major character – Michelle Bauer Santos.

Support Local Theatre!! Reasons why in bio This is a pic from my first leading role in a play, as Scout in To Kill A Mockingbird at Irving Community Theatre. My childhood in Texas was rich in theatrical experiences, the building blocks for a career and paving the way for my future.

Bethany Joy Lenz Bio, Age

The actress will celebrate her 37th birth anniversary on 2nd April 2018. She was born in 1981 in Hollywood Florida.

Lenz is the only child of her parents, Robert George Lenz and Catharine Malcolm Holt Shepard. While her father, Robert worked as a history teacher and therapist, her mum was a personnel manager and entrepreneur.

Apart from her career, Bethany Joy Lenz is fascinated by photography and writing just as she’s passionate about knitting, making stationery and painting.

In partnership with Stilnes, Lenz started designing her own jewellery in 2016. This was inspired by a trip the actress embarked on when she was 16. She travelled to the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and the experience she got from the trip never left her. If you ask Lenz about this, she’d say something similar to this:

“… When I started to design this jewellery collection capsule I had just begun painting again and the theme that kept recurring at the tip of my brush was Buffalo.

“In many Indian American communities, the Buffalo has long been a symbol of self-sacrifice; it gives until there is nothing left. In honour of the American Indian community, I am thrilled to partner with Stilnest and present to you The Buffalo Offering collection.”

Lenz is a philanthropist. She’s been actively supporting Love146, a non-profit international human rights organization. Sometime in 2011, she launched an online boutique and pledged all of its proceeds to charity.



Bethany Joy Lenz Married, Husband

It was in November 2005 that Joy Lenz announced her engagement to the former member of the Enation band, Michael Galeotti.

Lenz eventually got married to Galeotti on 31st December 2005.

Everyone believed things are fine with Lenz and Galeotti until she revealed in March 2012 that they have fallen apart and have agreed to end the marriage.

“… As much as I love to share with you the magic of ordinary days, I am also very private about my personal life. In fact, the only reason I’m saying anything about this at all is because you’ll all be wondering soon why everyone is calling me ‘Bethany Joy Lenz’ again … I’m sorry to say that Michael and I have decided to divorce,” she announced on her blog.

Bethany Joy Lenz Daughter

Lenz gave birth to her daughter, Maria Rose Galeotti on the 23rd day of February 2011.



Announcing the end of her marriage with Michael Galeotti, Lenz related that she and Michael are still friendly and, will work together to raise their child.

“We remain friendly and dedicated to raising our lovely young girl in love and we appreciate your prayers and your support during this difficult time and I feel immensely touched and grateful that God works all things for the good of those who love Him,” she wrote.

Bethany Joy Lenz Hot Pics, Body measurements

It would be difficult for one to find anyone who’d agree that Bethany Joy Lenz isn’t beautiful. Everyone thinks she’s good-looking and attractive.

Let’s check out some of her hot pics:

Meanwhile, Lenz is 5 inches taller than 5 feet, she weighs 55kg and her body measurements are 34-22-34.