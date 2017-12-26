Advertisement

Beth Smith Chapman, the delectable and sultry actress-cum-TV show producer and actor, was born on the 29th of October 1967 in Denver, Colorado, United States of America. She was born into the family of Gary Smith, her father, who happens to be a former professional baseball player of Kansas City Athletics.

She became more famous when she featured in an animated series called Rick and Morty. She also starred in a reality series called Dog and the Bounty Hunter.

Early Age

In the history of Colorado, Beth was known to be the youngest bail bondsman. She was able to attain this feat at the age of 29 until the history was broken by her stepdaughter Lyssa, who eventually emerged the youngest bounty hunter at the age of 19.

Beth Smith once took residence in Hawaii and the Castle Rock in the year 1989. She is not only known as an actress-cum-producer but a waitress, nightclub singer, gymnast, ice skater and a clerk.

Beth Smith Kids, Family And Marriage

Beth got married to Duane Chapman (the young chap that featured alongside her in the movie Dog and the Bounty Hunter), on the vast island of Hawaii, in 2006. This is not the first marriage of her’s, but her second marriage.





At one point in time, Beth Smith once got married to Kieth A. Barmore, in the year 1991 but got divorced. From her ex-husband, she has a charming daughter whose name is Cecily Barmore Chapman. She also had a son named Dominic Smith from her high school ex-boyfriend before that.

The amiable Beth Smith became exhilarated, having Duane as her husband. The duo came into contact in 1980 when Beth was to be jailed for shoplifting lemons. Duane happens to be her bail bondsman. The lovebirds took permission from their children before they eventually tied the nuptial knot.

Beth and Duane both have two children; one daughter (by the name Joanne Chapman) and a son (Gary Chapman). Duane and his ex-wife previously had a divorce so he doesn’t want it to happen again. They became very concerned and careful about their marital life and they understand each other.

Rick And Morty

Beth Smith played a significant role in Rick and Morty. In this comic series, she played a supporting character. This fictitious comic series revolves around the adventures of Rick, Beth’s father, a scientific genius, who was careless because he allowed his grandson, Morty, a 14 years old boy who is not so intelligent to direct him with his moral compass.

Together, they both embarked on a journey; causing mayhem and running into problems.

Beth Smith In Rick And Morty

Beth blames herself for making her parents fall out of their marriage. She sees her dad as an intelligent scientist whom she idolized so much. When she was much younger, she aspired to be a heart surgeon but got pregnant for Jerry when she was in high school.

This incidence almost led her to commit an abortion which she later considered not to. The situation made her change her mind from studying heart surgery to horse surgery.

Beth Smith is intelligent, independent, ambitious, and a dedicated horse surgeon. She has the feeling of insecurity because she doesn’t see herself as a real surgeon. She is very passionate about her job as we could see in the series where she saved the life of a dying deer.

She is also derisive and emotionally vulnerable. Beth Smith loves her family so much, and she sees her family as her first priority. Her family is well taken care of, and she is the breadwinner.

Beth also has superiority complex embedded in her, believing that she is above others. This is the way and manner she feels she can hide her insecurities. This insecurity has been extended to her son, Morty. She feels superior because her father prefers her over her husband. She inherited the drinking of alcohol from her father in order to control stress. She is very sarcastic too. All these attributes cumulated into making her a significant character in Rick and Morty.

Beth Smith Weight Loss

Talking about her weight, Beth was very fat. But she has drastically reduced in weight. How she lost weight and reduced her breast size to 42 inches, waist to 24 inches and hips to 32 inches is what everyone is curious to know.

Beth Smith engaged in sporting activities which helped to burn calories and fat instead of watching television. She normally dedicates 4 hours daily, doing cardiovascular exercise and weight training. Rather than consuming

Rather than consuming cheeseburgers, she indulged in healthy cereals. Beth Smith also placed herself on a high water diet which gets rid of harmful toxins. She prefers fruits with high amounts of water and vegetable. Before she lost weight, her husband encouraged her by showering her so much love. Her

Her husband was very supportive in her weight loss journey. Even though some people accused her of doing abdominoplasty, it is glaring that she engaged in rigorous exercise and proper dieting.

Furthermore, the actress was affiliated with several controversies. There was a period when her nude picture went viral on the Internet, and it was also seen in the Playboy magazine. It was later discovered that her nude picture was false and was photoshopped.

Beth Smith and her husband were sued for $30 million by a fugitive seeker. Charles Fisher, the fugitive, claimed that his reputation which he has garnered energy to build all these years, and his bounty business was destroyed after he was featured in an episode of Dog and Beth.

Social Media

Beth is an ardent and active user of various social media platforms. You could catch her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. On Facebook alone, she has more than 503,000 followers. Her official Twitter handle followers are about 149,000.