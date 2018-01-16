Advertisement

Ben Shapiro is a multi-faceted person. He is a columnist, political commentator, activist, radio talk show host, author and an attorney. Ben has written numerous books that have made it to the New York Times Best Seller List. He is also a regular speaker at Universities across the country, in debates and in rallies.

One thing is certain, Ben Shapiro’s conservative views are not ambiguous. His viewpoints on societal, administrative and political issues polarise his audience every time. He has a loyal following both for and against his views. No matter how hot things get, however, this man does not know how to back down.

Ben Shapiro Wiki

Ben is of Jewish descent. His parents migrated partly from Russia to the United States. He was born Ben Aaron Shapiro on January 15, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, where he spent all of his childhood.

Shapiro went to Walter Reed Middle School and continued at Yeshiva University High School of Los Angeles. He was obviously a very smart kid. He graduated high school in 2000 when he was just 16 years old because he had skipped grades 3 and 9. In 2004, at the age of 20, he graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. He belonged to the Phi Betta Kappa fraternity and graduated summa cum laude. He continued his academic excellence by graduating cum laude from Harvard Law School in 2007.

Ben Shapiro began to garner attention when he wrote a book titled Brainwashed: How Universities Indoctrinate America’s Youth in 2004. He had started on that book when he was just 17. At that same age, while still at UCLA, he became the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in the USA. At the time, by California law, he was too young to sign anything on his own authority so his parents had to sign the contract.

By the time he was 21 he had added another book to his portfolio, Porn Generation: How Social Liberalism Is Corrupting Our Future. His third book came in 2008 under the auspices of Thomas Nelson, entitled Project President: Bad Hair and Botox on the Road to the White House. By this time, he was practising law at Goodwin Procter, a firm he would later leave to set up his own independent legal consultancy service.

His other books include Primetime Propaganda: The True Hollywood Story of How the Left Took Over Your TV published by HarperCollins in 2011. The same year, he became a fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center and collaborated with them to launch TruthRevolt, a media watchdog website. His fifth, released by Threshold Editions, came out in 2013. It was entitled Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences Americans.

Ben Shapiro has been at the helm of other media related endeavours. He was the editor-at-large of Breitbart News from 2012 to March 2016. On September 15, 2015, he founded The Daily Wire. He is also the editor-in-chief and host of his own daily online political podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, hosted every Monday through Friday.

Controversies

Ben Shapiro seems to attract controversy everywhere he goes. He published an article on February 7, 2013, citing undisclosed Senate sources, where he talked about a group called “Friends of Hamas”. The article suggested that this group was a foreign contributor to the political aspirations of President Obama’s then-nominee for Secretary of Defense, Chuck Hagel. He called out the federal government for ignoring his questions, calling for full disclosure of former Senator Hagel’s foreign files.

He has also criticised policies that he believed undermined the security of Isreal, most notably the Obama administration’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal. Ben Shapiro has frequently been banned from different campuses and town hall meetings both as a speaker and audience member. However, he has managed to win out almost everytime.

The most popular debacle was when he was banned from speaking or attending an event he had been initially slated to speak in at DePaul University. Long story short, he attended the event regardless. He also eventually succeeded in moving the audience and the other speakers invited to another venue where he was allowed to speak.

Ben has received different awards in recognition of his endeavours. These include two Dupont Awards and two Peabody Awards, Emma Awards and a naming in the SXSW Film Festival.

Ben Shapiro’s Family – Wife, Kids, Sister

Ben Shapiro got engaged to Mor Toledano in 2007 and married her a year later. She is also a UCLA girl and an M.D and B.S candidate pursuing medicine at David Geffen College at University of California, Los Angeles. She is an Isreali of Morrocan descent and she and Ben both practice Orthodox Judaism.

The couple had a daughter in 2014 and a son in 2016. His daughter, Leeya, suffered from a heart condition as a child and had to undergo open-heart surgery. Ben and his wife are very confident of their family values and have never had any rumours about affairs or divorce throughout their union.

Ben Shapiro has a sister, Abigail, who is an opera singer. In 2016, she had what was arguably her worst year. Different groups of people, alt-right societies and websites that hated Ben began directing hate her way. She got every shade of sick, inhumane and disgusting remarks from people through emails, comments on her Youtube channel and other external platforms.

Ben Shapiro Transgender Views

Ben’s views on the LGBTQ community and Muslims are controversial and well documented and have earned him a lot of backlashes as well. On an episode of Dr. Drew On Call, in July of 2015, he was discussing Caitlyn Jenner’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award with transgender rights activist and reporter, Zoey Tur. Ben referenced Tur by male terminology. Tur saw this as a provocation and threatened Shapiro to stop or he’ll go home in an ambulance. Shapiro publicly said that he filed a report after he had been verbally and physically threatened by Tur.

Ben Shapiro’s Height and Net worth

Ben’s appearance and measurements are in the average category. He comes in at 5 feet 4 inches (1.63m) with brown hair and blue eyes.

For his endeavours as an author, editor and activist, Ben Shapiro’s net worth is reportedly valued at $3 million with an annual salary of $65k.