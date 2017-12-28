Advertisement

There are few Black-Americans who have made history in the field of science and in the world at large. Amongst those who have achieved a great feat in the field of medicine is Ben Carson who rose to fame at the age of 33 thanks to his groundbreaking work of separating conjoined twins.

Dr Ben Carson isn’t just a renowned neurosurgeon, he is an acclaimed author and a politician in the United States of America. He was a former Republican Presidential candidate and recently, he was appointed by the US President Donald Trump as the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Ben Carson’s Biography

Benjamin Solomon Carson was born on September 18, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, United States to Sonya Copeland and Robert Solomon Carson. Ben’s father was a Baptist Minister, in Michigan while his mother had dropped out of school to get married when she was just 13. His parents got divorced when Ben was eight leaving his young mother to fend for herself and her two sons.

His mother Sonya often persuaded her sons to read and believe in themselves. She also made them stay out of trouble. Under his mother’s guidance, Ben began to take his studies seriously and soon became a class topper. He graduated from Southwestern High School with honours and went to Yale University where he majored in psychology in 1973.

Determined to become a physician, he went to the Medical School of the University of Michigan. Here he realized his interest in neurosurgery and specialized in this field, receiving his Master’s Degree from the University.

See Also: Barack Obama’s Mother, Father, Siblings And Kids





Professional Career

Following his graduation from medical school, Ben became a neurosurgery resident at the renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in 1977. Based on his outstanding performance, he was soon invited to join the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Australia, in 1983. At the time, Australia did not have enough neurosurgeons with expertise in the field.

After a few months of practising, Ben Carson returned to Johns Hopkins in 1984 and was appointed the director of pediatric neurosurgery in 1985 when he was just 33; he also served as a co-director of the Johns Hopkins Craniofacial Center.

Rise To Fame

In 1987, Ben created history in the field of science. The surgeon led a team of doctors in a complicated surgery to separate two 7-month-old craniopagus twins. He was consulted for this case from Germany— such was his reputation! He lived up to his image as his team successfully separated the boys.

Later on, he was invited to South Africa in 1994 to separate another pair of conjoined twins, the Makwaeba twins. However, the surgery was not successful in spite of the surgeons’ best efforts and both the babies died.

A few years later, he went to Zambia with his team in 1997 to operate on the Banda twins, Luka and Joseph who were joined at the tops of their heads. The surgery took a gruelling 28 hours, and it was very successful as both the boys survived without suffering any brain damage.

Ben Carson’s Biggest Medical Challenge

Despite his many successes, Ben Carson was faced with a huge challenge in 2003—to separate adult conjoined twins, Ladan and Laleh Bijani who were 29-year-old Iranian women. Carson along with a team of 100 others performed the complicated surgery which proved to be more difficult than they had imagined. Unfortunately, both the ladies died shortly after the operation.

Retirement

In March 2013, Carson announced he was retiring as a surgeon, saying he would “much rather quit when I’m at the top of my game.” His retirement became official on July 1, 2013.

Just two years after his retirement, Ben joined politics making a bid to become the Republican candidate for U.S. president. After struggling in the primary elections, Carson dropped out of the race in March 2016 and then became a vocal supporter of Republican nominee and former rival Donald Trump.

After Trump was elected president, he nominated Carson to become the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Read Also: Learn About Donald Trump In 10 Facts

Ben Carson’s Wife, Children, and Family

Ben Carson met the love of his life Lacena “Candy” Rustin in 1971. The couple first met as students at Yale University.

The duo finally got married in 1975 and lived in Howard County, Maryland before moving in 2001 to Friendship, Maryland, where they purchased a 48-acre property.

Together, the couple were blessed with three sons – Rhoeyce, Benjamin Jr., and Murray, as well as several grandchildren. Their youngest son, Murray, was born in Perth, Australia, while Carson was undertaking a residency there.

In 2013, Carson, his wife, and Carson’s mother moved to West Palm Beach, Florida. Along with his wife, he started the Carson Scholars Fund in 1994. The Scholars fund gives scholarships to school students for “academic excellence and humanitarian qualities.

Ben Carson’s Home

Earlier in 2017, Carson paid the sum of $1.22 million for a 6,380-square-foot house in Vienna, Virginia. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom is on a 1.5-acre plot near the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, about 15 miles from the White House in downtown D.C.

Similarly, Carson and his wife, Candy, also own a property in Maryland filled with pictures of the doctor and a house in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for which the couple paid $4.375 million last year.

Ben Carson’s Net Worth, Books

Dr Ben Carson has an estimated net worth of $30 million dollars. Along with being a surgeon, he has been a professor of Oncology, plastic surgery and paediatrics at John Hopkins University.

The gifted doctor has written many books like ‘Gifted Hands’, ‘Think Big – Unleashing Your Potential for Excellence’, ‘The Big Picture’, ‘Take the Risk’ and ‘One Nation- What we can all do to save America’s Future’ and much more.

Ben Carson Quotes

“Success is determined not by whether or not you face obstacles, but by your reaction to them. And if you look at these obstacles as a containing fence, they become your excuse for failure. If you look at them as a hurdle, each one strengthens you for the next.”

“Do your best and let God do the rest.”

“Happiness doesn’t result from what we get, but from what we give.”

“Successful people don’t have fewer problems. They have determined that nothing will stop them from going forward.”

“Everyone in the world is worth being nice to. Because God never creates inferior human beings, each person deserves respect and dignity.”

Check Out: James Comey Height, Wife, Net Worth, Wiki, Bio, Salary, Family, Children

Quick Facts about Ben Carson

Birth name: Benjamin Solomon Carson

Date of birth: September 18, 1951

Birth city: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Birth sign: Virgo

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Black American

Height: 183 cm (1.83 m)

Education: University of Michigan

Profession: Neurosurgeon, author, politician

Married: yes

Spouse: Candy Rustin (m. 1975)

Children: 3 (Rhoeyce Carson, Murray Carson, Ben Carson Jr.)

Net Worth: $30 million