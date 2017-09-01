Rebecca Quick, also known as Becky Quick, is America’s gorgeous and well-talented television journalist and newscaster who has touched lives through her activities on the media.

Becky who was once a waitress and bartender has also enraptured people with her outstanding communicating skills and enduring beauty.

She is also famous for being the co-anchorwoman Co-anchorwoman of CNBC’s financial news shows “Squawk Box” and “On The Money,” and because of her mind-blowing knowledge and skills as a journalist, she is one of the few known to have successfully interviewed powerful investors including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Alan Greenspan, Jamie Dimon and various presidents.

Becky Quick Married, Husband, Separated

Despite her successes as a journalist, Quick’s journey into marriage has been controversial.

Becky has been married twice. The first was on January 22, 2006, she got married to her long-time boyfriend, Peter Shay, a computer programmer. But, the blissful marriage turned sour following some unrevealed issues. T hey got separated in 2008.

See Also: Jen Carfagno Measurement, Salary, Dating, Family, Wiki, Bio

One year after her marriage with Shay ended, Becky got married to CNBC Executive Producer, Matthew Quayle who has also married but got divorced.

Quayle is a financial market analyst who was born in the United States of America. His nationality is American and he belongs to White ethnicity. He is currently working as the Senior Advisor to CNBC’s international morning program named as Worldwide Exchange as well.

The happy – but secret – union between the two has made Becky the stepmother to Matthew’s two daughters from previous marriage – Natalie and Kimiko. On 15

On 15th August 2011, Rebecca gave birth to a son, Kyle Nathaniel Quayle and five years later, in October 2016, she gave birth to a daughter whom they’ve named Kyle Noel Quayle. Matthew’s two daughters’ names are Kimiko and Natalie.

Becky and Matthew are still together since their marriage, she said she has no plans of letting go of her marriage.

Becky Quick Net Worth

Aside from being a well-talented and successful woman, Becky is rich! Last year she is known to have a net worth of about $4 million. But, with her salary being around thousand annually, we believe her financial worth is fast growing. Most of Becky’s salary arises from her work in CNBC.

Becky Quick Wiki, Bio

Rebecca “Becky” Quick was born on July 18, 1972. She attended Rutgers University from where she earned a BA in Political Science in the year 1993.

Becky, however, grew up in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, and Oklahoma but was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States of America to her American parents.

While in college, she was the editor of the newspaper The DailyTargum for the year 1992 – 1993. At that time, she also did a two summers internship at Capitol Hill as she pursued her undergraduate degree.

She won the Times Mirror Fellowship from the Journalism Resources Institute at Rutgers as an undergraduate.

From 1993 -2001, she joined CNBC she was the editor and reporter of the Wall Street Journal, covering retail, e-commerce, technology and media beats, as well as the copy editor for The Wall Street Journal, Europe and The Asian Wall Street Journal.

Over the course of her career, Becky has interviewed some of the world’s most influential investors and financial power brokers, including three US presidents.

After being at The Wall Street Journal for about half a decade, she finally joined CNBC in 2001.Currently, she co-anchors CNBC’s financial news show “Squawk Box” alongside Joe Kernen and Andrew Ross Sorkin. She also hosts “On the Money”.

On October 28, 2015, she was the co-moderator of the Republican Presidential Debate. She has even hosted a panel of conferences including Microsoft CEO Conference, and Fortune’s Most Powerful Women’s Conference. Becky is based at CNBC’s New Jersey Headquarters.

See Also: Koren Grieveson Wiki, Bio, Facts, Salary, Net Worth, Married, Partner

Becky is currently 45 years old and stands tall at the height of 1.64 metres. She has a white skin and a blond hair. She looks very fresh and under her actual age and has a well-structured body and perfect hourglass figure.

Quick Facts About Rebecca (Becky) Quick