She is not an unfamiliar face at all, you can easily spot Becki Newton in a handful of hit TV series, such as Ugly Betty, How I Met Your Mother and The Mindy Project. Today’s topic is so intriguing because we get to cover every single fact out there about this amazing star, yes people, there are no limitations or boundaries, it is time to straight up get all up in her business. So sit tight as we delve right in and get to know everything about Becki Newton.

Becki Newton: Everything You Need To Know

The Star’s Date Of Birth Makes Her A Double Bombshell

You may be wondering what a date of birth has to do with being a bombshell, believe us when we say that you’ll soon get it. She was born Rebecca Sara “Becki” Newton on July 4, 1978, in New Haven, Connecticut. The first reason for the significance of this date should already be plain for all to see, the star was born on the anniversary of the day that the thirteen colonies claimed their independence from England, seeing as this groundbreaking event led to the formation of the United States of America.

In addition to that, Becki is a Gemini (in English, The Twins) and believe it or not this can tell us a whole lot about her. What we can decipher from this is that she is energetic, clever, imaginative, witty and adaptable. Unfortunately, this also means she could gravitate towards being superficial, impulsive, restless, devious and indecisive.Nevertheless, we love us some Becki Newton.

She Comes From A Very Talented Family

If you thought that Becki held the monopoly on talent in her family, well think again, the star is surrounded by talent and it is quite obvious that it runs in the family. If you are in doubt, you bet can count on us having proof right here. Let’s travel back in time to when her maternal grandfather, Bruce Chase, was making waves as a composer and an arranger. Then there’s her mother, Jennifer who is an award winning artist and her aunt, Stephanie Chase, who is a professional violinist.

Let’s not even look too far, we have her brother, Matt Newton, who also happens to be an actor; you may remember him from his recurring role as Marc St. James’ boyfriend Troy in the fourth and final season of Ugly Betty. So, by all indications, showbiz is the family business.

The Star Is Happily Married

We have to start by apologizing to all the guys out there that were still nursing feelings for the star, seeing as someone has already swooped in and made an honest woman out of her. She is married to the actor, Chris Diamantopoulos, who happens to be a very fine Greek-Canadian man. You might have caught a few glimpse of him on shows like Charmed, Boston Legal and even Community.

The two met in a subway station in New York and the rest is evidently history, by May 12, 2005, they tied the knot and they had their first son and child in November 2010 then their little girl arrived in early 2014.

She Had A Totally Different Life Before Fame

This is usually the case for most celebrities and we do love to go into the nitty-gritty details of what our Hollywood stars were up to before they attained fame. Like every other average youth out there, Becki went to high school, but unlike your average Hollywood star, she graduated college. She came out with a B.A. in European History from the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to that, Becki began to perform musicals and plays at local theaters, that laid the foundation for her to get some work when she ventured out to New York after college. At first, she landed gigs like television commercials for companies such as the Olive Garden. She also appeared in a PSA video about the dangers of drinking for Human Relations Media, called “Keg Party.” In order to support herself till she got her feet off the ground, she waited tables.

She Has Quite The Sizable Net Worth

Seeing as she is doing quite well for herself, the star is doing quite well for herself. She has a net worth of a whopping $2 million, which she made of Mickey Mouse and American Dad. Nevertheless, we know that her other shows had something to add to this large figure.