Bakari Sellers is an outspoken and highly educated black American lawyer. That is much many can say of him. But there is so much to learn about this handsome lawyer.

Bakari T. Sellers, called as Bakari Sellers is an American lawyer and politician who served South Carolina’s 90th district in the lower house of the state legislature – a post he held for 8 years. Mr. Bakari has also served as the first vice-chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party before quitting for Lieutenant Governorship aspiration but lost in the election.

Bakari Sellers Bio/Wiki

Mr. Bakari’ was born on September 18, 1984, in Denmark, South Carolina to parents Gwendolyn Sellers and Cleveland Sellers (civil rights activist and Cleveland Sellers was a professor). He had his childhood in South Carolina and schooled in Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. After graduation, Seller furthered at Morehouse College where he obtained a bachelor’s in African-American Studies. He went on for his Juris Doctorate degree in the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Career

In his early career, Bakari Seller has worked for James Clyburn, a Congressman and Shirley Franklin, former Mayor of Atlanta. At the Strom Law Firm, L.L.C., Seller worked as a lawyer. The L.L.C. is located in Columbia. He also contributes weekly on CNN’s correspondent team. When Seller was a student, he had attended the annual AIPAC conference.

Part of the reasons he became a well-known prominent African-American Zionist, where he had written a letter signed by 60 fellow African-American politicians asking the Democratic Platform Committee to maintain the same language. He received criticisms for this reason. Bakari Seller has received several honours and awards by various organizations and magazines.

In 2010, Bakari had been named 40 Under 40 list by Time magazine in 2010. Also in 2012, he was listed as one of the 50 politicos to watch, on its list of 50 politicos to watch. In the same vein, he was named HBCU Top 30 Under 30. Sellers is also the first vice-chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party and the member of South Carolina’s 90th district in the lower house of the state legislature.

Bakari Sellers Married

Bakari Sellers is married to Ellen Rucker Carter. Ellen is the previous wife of famous professional basketball player Vince Carter. The couple is together and growing stronger. There are no any news or speculations about them splitting, as of 2017

Bakari Seller is a man of straight sexual orientation. There are no records of his past relationships except one he shared with the ex of former NBA star. He is a native of South Carolina and grew up with Episcopalian beliefs.

Bakari Sellers Wife

Bakari’s wife Ellen Rucker Seller is a Doctor of Chiropractic medicine. Shpracticeded in the hometown of Lancaster, South Carolina over a decade before taking a leave to grow her own hair business, Rucker Roots with her sister.

She was once married to Ellen Rucker Carter, a professional basketball player with whom she shares a beautiful daughter Kai Michelle. Kai is referred to as a small of Ellen. She married Bakari Sellers in 2015 after being 7 years of friendship. Her little princess Kai has athletic dreams on the tennis courts. She is also passionate about runways and wishes to be a fashion model.

Bakari Sellers Body Measurements, Height

Sellers is quite a tall man. He stands at about 6 feet 3 inches tall. There is no concrete information about his other body measurements, but apparently, his body fits perfectly with his towering height.

Bakari Sellers Net Worth

It is not clear how much Sellers is worth but he seems to be receiving good pay, thus may be worth some six figures. Bakari Seller is active on Twitter, and Facebook, . Follow him to catch up with his new engagements and developments.