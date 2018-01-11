Advertisement

Autumn Snyder is one talent that a lot of us would look back on and be left wondering what could have been had she lived to her full potential. Autumn, 20, according to reports, took her own life on the 12th of March, 2017. And this forced her father, famous producer, Zack Snyder to step away from the helm of the Justice League production to be with this family and grieve together. Before this time, Zack Snyder had brought us movies such as Man Of Steel in 2013 and Batman vs Superman: The Dawn Of Justice in 2016. The details of her death have not been released and it is doubtful that they will ever be as the family is keeping it close to their chest.

It is a terrible thing to lose a child. There is almost nothing in the world that can heal that pain. However, Autumn had ambition and all she did up until her death was geared towards bettering the lives of others. If there’s one positive observation, it is that her father, Zack Snyder is very proud of Autumn and the amazing strides she made in the short time she had.

Autumn Snyder’s Biography, Wiki, Death

Autumn Snyder was born November 27, 1996, to hit producer father, Zack Snyder and Denise Weber who was the producer of movies such as Wonder Woman. At the time of her passing, Autumn Snyder was a student at Sarah Lawrence College. She was also a writer, one that her father was very proud of. She was working on a sci-fi fantasy novel that she was hoping to publish. Her family will get the novel published sometime in the future.

Autumn Snyder’s love for people saw her start a Crowd Rise campaign back in 2014. The objective of the two-week writing campaign was to raise money to help provide homes for homeless women and their kids. She was able to do this by collaborating with ‘The Elizabeth House’, a non-profit organisation that was in alignment with her cause. She dedicated every word she wrote for the next two weeks towards this cause. Her father, who was very proud of her and her siblings, came out with a tweet to applaud and support his daughter.

Autumn also had a brief cameo in the reboot of the Superman movie, Man of Steel. The most noticeable thing about this cameo though, is that you'll miss it if you don't pay close attention. Don't bother going back to rewatch the movie – you still won't see it. Hint: you should be listening, not watching.





Autumn Snyder went on set with her father the day they shot the fight scene between General Zod and Superman. Right before the drums enter in the Hans Zimmer musical cover, she can be heard saying “uh-oh”. Whether this was deliberate or not, Autumn has sealed her place forever in our memories.

After her death, Zack and family grieved in quiet and receive a deluge of condolence messages from heavyweights in the industry, many with whom Zack Snyder had worked with. One, in particular, came from Matt Goldberg, who was a known harsh critic of Zack’s movies.

Autumn Snyder’s Relationship With Zack Snyder

Autumn Snyder is the daughter of Zack Snyder from his first marriage. She has 7 siblings in total, counting biological and adopted children. Three from her mom and two from Zack’s second union. Her mom, Denise Weber, had four children with Zack, including Autumn. His second relationship was with Kirsten Elin. They never married but their relationship produced two more children. Zack and his current wife, Deborah Snyder whom he married in 2004, adopted two children so far. She has produced many of his movies to date, including Watchmen, 2009; and Sucker Punch, 2011. Zack has the names of all his children tattoed on his arm.

Autumn’s family are genuine lovers of art and entertainment. Most notably was in the 2010 movie Legends Of The Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole. Zack’s kids were partially responsible for this movie, especially his son Eli, whose love for Kathryn Lasky’s Guardians Of Ga’Hoole series inspired the movie. The budget for the movie was $80 million and it brought in just over $140 million in revenue.